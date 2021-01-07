Drama in D.C.
Josh Hawley's mentor regrets supporting him, calling it the 'worst mistake I ever made'

9:45 p.m.
Josh Hawley.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

John Danforth, one of the biggest names in the Missouri Republican Party, is now wishing he never mentored Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

Danforth served in the Senate from 1976 to 1995, and during an interview Thursday with St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger, he said seeing supporters of President Trump break into the Capitol on Wednesday was "awful. It was unimaginable."

The rioters, believing the false notion that the election had been stolen from Trump, arrived as lawmakers were recording the Electoral College votes. Hawley was the first senator to say he would object to the votes, legitimizing the unfounded conspiracies that the election was rigged. Danforth said Hawley told him constituents had been questioning the results, and "my thought when he said that was, 'Josh, what did you say in response? Did you push back at all?'"

There have long been rumblings that Hawley wants to run for president in the near future, and he needs to have the support of constituents who not only will vote for him, but will also send money to his campaign. This is dangerous, Danforth said. "This guy is doing real harm," he told Messenger. "What he's doing to his party is one thing. What he's doing to the country is much worse."

Hawley isn't the "special talent" he thought he was, Danforth lamented, adding that "supporting Josh and trying so hard to get him elected to the Senate was the worst mistake I ever made in my life. Yesterday was the physical culmination of the long attempt to foment a lack of public confidence in our democratic system. It is very dangerous to America to continue pushing this idea that government doesn't work and that voting was fraudulent." Catherine Garcia

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigns in wake of Capitol riot

9:24 p.m.
Betsy DeVos.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigned on Thursday night, becoming the second Cabinet member to do so following Wednesday's violence in Washington, D.C.

As lawmakers voted to certify the election results, supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol, smashing glass, breaking into offices, and ripping down signs. In her resignation letter to Trump, DeVos said they should be "highlighting and celebrating your administration's many accomplishments on behalf of the American people," but instead "we are left to clean up the mess caused by violent protesters overrunning the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undermine the people's business."

This behavior "was unconscionable for our country," DeVos said. "There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me. Impressionable children are watching all this, and they are learning from us."

Earlier in the day, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned from her post. In a statement, Chao said she was "tremendously proud" of the department's accomplishments, but was "deeply troubled" by the "entirely avoidable" situation at the Capitol. Catherine Garcia

Trump acknowledges a 'new administration' will soon be sworn in

8:43 p.m.

On Thursday evening, President Trump released a short video acknowledging that "a new administration" will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

It was Trump's first tweet since his Twitter account was temporarily locked on Wednesday, after he posted several messages inciting violence.

Early Thursday morning, Congress certified the election results, and Trump said his "focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power." Being president, he added, has been "the honor of my lifetime. To all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning."

Trump said he condemned Wednesday's violence at the Capitol, calling it a "heinous attack" that left him "outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem." It was a different message than the one Trump delivered on Wednesday as his supporters stormed the Capitol; at the time, he asked them to leave, but said they were "very special" and he loved them. Catherine Garcia

Union: Capitol Police officer on life support after suffering a stroke

8:03 p.m.
A Capitol Police officer.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Gus Papathanasiou, chairman of the Capitol Police Officers' Union, said on Thursday evening he spoke too soon when he announced the death of a Capitol Police officer.

Papathanasiou had said the officer died from a stroke after being on duty Wednesday during the pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill. When he made the announcement, the union chair said the 40-year-old officer, whose name was not released, was a 15-year veteran of the Capitol Police. He did not share any details on where the officer was stationed during the riot.

About 30 minutes after the announcement was made, WUSA reporter Bruce Leshan tweeted that Papathanasiou "now says the officer has NOT passed away, but is still on life support, until his family can arrive. He and I deeply regret getting ahead of the story."

On Wednesday, authorities said four people who participated in the riot had died: one woman was shot while climbing into the House Chamber and three others died from medical emergencies. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund submitted his resignation, effective Jan. 16, on Thursday, following intense criticism over the force's response to the mob. Video shows there were clearly not enough officers on the scene to deal with the crowd, with people pushing past barricades and barreling into the Capitol building.

This is a breaking news story, and has been updated throughout. Catherine Garcia

Capitol Police chief resigns following criticism for response to pro-Trump mob

6:40 p.m.
Capitol Police officers.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A spokeswoman for the Capitol Police announced on Thursday evening that Chief Steven Sund is resigning, effective Jan. 16, NBC News reports.

Sund has come under fire for the Capitol Police's botched response to Wednesday's pro-Trump riot at the Capitol, which resulted in the mob storming the building and forcing lawmakers to evacuate as they attempted to certify the election. On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called on Sund to resign, saying there was "a failure of leadership at the top."

The Capitol Police Officers' Union agreed, saying rank and file officers are "frustrated and demoralized by the lack of leadership that undermined the response of law enforcement to the violent events" at the Capitol. The union said it was time for "leadership change at the highest level, including the Chief of Police of USCP Steven Sund and his senior command staff to include his assistant chiefs of police." Catherine Garcia

White House condemns Capitol siege in brief statement that doesn't mention Trump

5:55 p.m.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany took the podium on Thursday to make a brief statement "on behalf of the entire White House," rather than "on behalf of the president" as usual.

In response to the mob of Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol building on Wednesday to block Congress from certifying the presidential election results, leaving four people dead, McEnany said the White House believes the "violence we saw yesterday at our nation's Capitol was appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way."

"We condemn it — the president and this administration — in the strongest possible terms," she continued. She called for "those that broke the law" to be prosecuted. She did not mention that President Trump had encouraged supporters to march to the Capitol and "fight" the certification.

McEnany then compared her condemnation of the Capitol rioters to her criticism of those who protested against racial injustice over the summer, noting that she supports only the right to "peaceably assemble" in both cases. "What we saw yesterday afternoon ... was not that," she said.

"Those who violently besieged our Capitol are the opposite of everything this administration stands for," she said, also insisting that White House staff is working "an orderly transition of power."

The statement was just under two minutes, did not mention Trump by name, and McEnany took no questions. Watch the full statement below. Summer Meza

Pence reportedly expected to attend the inauguration as Trump potentially leaves for Mar-a-Lago

4:39 p.m.
Mike Pence
Megan Varner/Getty Images

President Trump may not be in attendance for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, but it appears his vice president will.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend Biden's inauguration, Politico reported on Thursday and CNN confirmed. The decision to do so, Politico reports, became "easier" after Trump publicly lambasted Pence for not overturning the results of the 2020 election, despite his lack of authority to do so.

"It was a much more difficult decision days ago, but less difficult now," a person close to Pence told Politico.

Trump had been publicly pressuring Pence to somehow prevent Biden's win from being certified by Congress this week, but Pence, who oversaw the counting of electoral votes, said "my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not." Trump reacted by attacking him on Twitter, claiming he "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done."

Trump has not officially confirmed whether he'll attend the inauguration after refusing to concede the election and falsely claiming he won in a landslide, but Politico reports he has told staff he doesn't expect to do so. He may also leave for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida the day before, according to the report, and potentially have a rally the day of. A spokesperson for the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies told CNN on Thursday, "We have not been told by the president or vice president whether they will be there." Brendan Morrow

Trump is reportedly polling aides on whether he should pardon himself

4:15 p.m.
trump pardon
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is considering pardoning himself during his final days in office, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Trump has reportedly toyed with the idea for some time now, but discussions apparently started anew shortly before the president was recorded pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough ballots to somehow swing the state's election in his favor. The talks also came before Trump encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol on Wednesday, where hundreds broke into the building in an attempt to block Congress from certifying the presidential election results. "Trump allies believe that both episodes increased Mr. Trump's criminal exposure," writes the Times.

A president has never before attempted to pardon himself, and its not clear how such a move would withstand scrutiny in courts, though Trump has long maintained he has the power to do so. Even so, presidential pardons only apply to federal offenses and would not protect him from any potential charges on a state level. Trump has reportedly been polling aides for their opinions on the move, which is "typically a sign that he is preparing to follow through on his aims," writes the Times.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone told Trump he could face legal exposure for telling his supporters to "fight" the election certification at the Capitol, reports the Times. The riot that followed left four people dead.

In addition to pardoning himself, Trump is also reportedly considering preemptive pardons for his eldest children and son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The Times writes Trump has "become increasingly convinced that his perceived enemies will use the levers of law enforcement to target him after he leaves office." Read more at The New York Times. Summer Meza

