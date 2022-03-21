Confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court is a start

Today marks the beginning of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing for her nomination to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, Jackson — an immensely qualified jurist with experience in both the private and public sectors, and on the federal bench — will be the first Black woman and former public defender to serve on the nation's highest court.

Jackson's historic confirmation hearing takes place at a critical time. In the past two decades, we have watched a conservative Supreme Court defy well-settled constitutional precedent, actively working to dismantle some of our most cherished rights and values. Jackson's confirmation will not change the balance of the court, but her confirmation hearing will provide senators with an opportunity to illuminate how the conservative supermajority has prevented attempts made by the federal government to check corporate abuse and rectify structural racism.

Today's supermajority conservative court has repeatedly overstepped its role as a neutral arbiter "calling balls and strikes" and has instead bent over backwards to protect corporate interests at the expense of the rest of us. Examples are rife — from Citizens United v. FEC, which has led to dark money dominating our political system, to Janus v. AFSCME, which has served a blow to public sector unions and collective bargaining efforts, to Michigan v. EPA, which has, in effect, placed industry profits on equal footing with protecting the environment.

These pro-corporate decisions were not made in a vacuum. Over the past two decades, the Roberts court has handed down a whole host of other decisions that have actively served to dismantle the legal architecture of racial and economic progress — by weakening the right to vote, stripping away worker protections, thwarting efforts to protect the environment, and restricting women's rights to bodily autonomy. Taken together, these decisions are a natural extension of the conservative movement's larger efforts to rig the economy for the few, at the expense of the many. In effect, the conservative majority has used the Supreme Court as a vehicle to carry out a broader, radical, far-right agenda.