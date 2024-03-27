'A great culture will be lost if the EV brigade gets its way'

Charles C.W. Cooke at National Review

There are many reasons to be outraged over the Biden administration's "ongoing attempt to coerce us into electric vehicles over the next decade," says Charles C.W. Cooke. "I object to the federal government presuming that its role in our lives includes telling us what we may drive." Also, "I like cars." I want a gas-powered car, not "a glorified golf cart," and "you'll take my ability to buy them at will from my cold, oil-stained hands."

'RFK Jr.'s running mate is young and very rich. That worries Dems.'

Greg Sargent at The New Republic

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate choice might seem strange, says Greg Sargent. Nicole Shanahan, 38, is a Silicon Valley lawyer with "no political experience." But the former wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin has money he needs, "shelling out $4 million to fund that 1960s nostalgia-themed" Super Bowl ad about the Kennedy family, the Democratic dynasty. Democrats fear Shanahan's money could get Kennedy on enough swing-state ballots to "return Trump to the White House."

'Why Netanyahu is deliberately alienating his strongest allies'

Fred Kaplan at Slate

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Washington's decision not to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a Gaza cease-fire and the release of Hamas hostages by dissing President Joe Biden as "few U.S. allies had ever done before," says Fred Kaplan. He canceled a Washington trip by advisers to discuss "less destructive" ways to "eradicate" Hamas, pushing U.S.-Israel relations to "an all-time low" to please "far-right" domestic allies he needs for "political survival."

'The mifepristone case should be an easy one for the Supreme Court. But will it be?'

Erwin Chemerinsky in the Los Angeles Times

Dismissing a conservative group's challenge of the abortion drug mifepristone's approval should be an "easy" call for the Supreme Court, says Erwin Chemerinsky. The Food and Drug Administration, which approved mifepristone 23 years ago, "has the authority to make mifepristone available and to later increase its availability." Mifepristone is part of a two-drug protocol used in 63% of U.S. abortions last year. "Who should decide if a drug is safe and effective, the FDA or the federal courts?"

