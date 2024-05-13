'The House GOP is begging to lose their majority'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Republicans broke the House — will voters care?'
A.B. Stoddard at The Bulwark
The House GOP "Cannibal Caucus" is "controlled by a rump group of whiners and drama queens," says A.B. Stoddard. When they're not trying to oust their own speaker, "Republican nihilists" are refusing to cooperate on "critical legislation," like funding the government or aiding our allies. In a pinch, Democrats have to provide Republican leaders the votes to get important things done. Republicans are practically "begging" Americans to give Democrats control of the House. "Voters should heed their call."
'Electricity demand is surging. Let's not fry the planet in response.'
Jonathan Mingle in The New York Times
Electric utilities anticipate a "dizzying surge in power demand" for new factories, electric vehicles and power-hungry data centers that "store our digital photos and will enable large-language models for artificial intelligence," says Jonathan Mingle. Power companies fear they won't be able to "keep up" and want to build new natural-gas-burning plants to "keep the lights on." But there are alternatives, like tapping home solar and battery systems, that would help them "turn a profit without cooking the planet."
'Government health coverage' for illegal immigrants 'is a bad idea'
Deane Waldman at The American Spectator
Democrats are pushing to "grant government health coverage to illegal residents," says Deane Waldman. This would be a bad idea even if it didn't wipe out the "distinction between citizen and non-citizen lawbreaker." The bottom line is that the "financial impact of providing insurance is sure to be devastating" and the "medical consequences will be worse." When the number of people with "government insurance goes up, access to timely medical care goes down" for everybody.
'Struggling to find meaning and happiness at work? Here's where you may have gone wrong.'
Jodi Wellman in the Los Angeles Times
"Seventy percent of employees say their jobs define their sense of purpose," says Jodi Wellman. But counting on work to "make life worth living" creates unnecessary pressure. Instead, we should look at work as something that provides us with "more agency and opportunity than ever" to be masters of our time off the clock. Escape the "work, takeout, Netflix, sleep, repeat" trap and do "One Small Thing" this week that makes you "feel alive."
-
