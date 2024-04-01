'What if America runs out of bombs?'

Matthew Petti in Reason

The United States has the world's "most powerful military," says Matthew Petti. But what if it "runs out of bombs?" America has sent mountains of ammunition to Ukraine and Israel. Ukraine is firing 155 mm artillery shells "faster than everyone is making them." And Israel's Gaza war "has eaten up gargantuan" stockpiles. "These proxy wars should be a wake-up call." Even if the money to fund our seemingly never-ending conflicts "doesn't run out, the bombs do."

'Now's not the time to double down on protectionism'

Bradley Vasoli at The Dispatch

Donald Trump pushed protectionism with "a zeal" not seen since Herbert Hoover's presidency, says Bradley Vasoli. President Joe Biden reversed some Trump policies but "surrendered" to his trade plans. Biden is now doubling down "on that surrender at an inapt time," blasting "the anticipated sale of Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel to Japan-based Nippon Steel" to protect American steel companies and workers. But consumers will pay the price, because trade restrictions inhibit competition and fuel inflation.

'John Eastman tried to help Trump overturn the 2020 election. Of course he should be disbarred.'

Los Angeles Times editorial board

Upholding a recommendation to disbar lawyer John Eastman should be an easy call for California's Supreme Court, says the Los Angeles Times editorial board. A judge found Eastman "violated his oath" by providing "legal cover" for former President Donald Trump's "dishonest bid to subvert the 2020 election." Eastman counseled then-Vice President Mike Pence "to break the law," insisting Pence "had superpowers to accept or reject state election results" and reverse his own ticket's loss.

'Colleges are facing an enrollment nightmare'

Rose Horowitch at The Atlantic

The new Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, eventually will help low-income students get more aid, says Rose Horowitch. "But we just might sacrifice the class of 2028 to get there." Glitches made the streamlined FAFSA's rollout "disastrous." Many applications have been delayed. The Education Department has processed four million forms "but two million remain in bureaucratic purgatory." Hundreds of thousands of high school seniors didn't submit forms at all and "might not enroll anywhere."

