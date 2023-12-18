A Christmas present for Putin: are things looking up for Russian leader?
As US Congress fails to back emergency support for Ukraine, the tide could be turning in the ongoing war
The potential drying up of US aid to Ukraine is threatening to leave Vladimir Putin "the winner" of his war against Russia's neighbouring nation.
That's the view of the Financial Times' Tony Barber. His FT colleague Edward Luce describes those Republicans in the US Congress who are blocking a further $61 billion of emergency support for Ukraine's war effort as "a blend of isolationists and overt Putinistas". They appear to be motivated by the notion that "anything harmful" to Joe Biden "must be right for their party".
Failing to support Ukraine, argued President Biden, is to offer Putin "the greatest Christmas gift" he could get. But the current stance of many Republicans may be further emboldened as Donald Trump cranks up his 2024 re-election campaign.
Trump has "aligned himself" with Putin, The Telegraph said, as he hopes to "win over supporters in his bid for the White House".
This "positive attitude" being shown towards the Russian leader could "re-emerge as a driving force in US policy" if Trump were elected, said the BBC's North America correspondent Anthony Zurcher. Consequently, the "full-throated support for Ukraine" shown by Biden may end up "greatly diminished".
A second Trump presidency would also reopen old wounds from his first time in office. In 2019 Trump urged Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate the then vice-president Biden and his son Hunter. Trump was accused of breaking the law and was impeached, but was cleared by senators.
While Trump's presidency survived, "he hasn't forgotten – and he hasn't forgiven", suggested David Axe in The Telegraph. "And his far-right acolytes in Congress channel his rage."
Some of Trump's allies recently attended a "closed-door meeting" with associates of far-right Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, who is said to be pressuring the US to cut off financial support for Ukraine, The Guardian reported.
Orbán is "Putin's closest ally inside the EU" and has been "lavishing praise on Trump", suggesting "there would be no war in Ukraine and Europe" if he were to return to the White House.
Ukraine may only be protected in future by its potential accession to the European Union, after EU leaders agreed to open talks with Kyiv. But the nation will have to contend with Hungary first, with Orbán suggesting he will "apply the handbrake" to Ukraine's bid if necessary.
Meanwhile, Putin is standing next March for a fifth term as Russian leader, an election he is "likely going to win", said The Hill. There is "speculation", the site said, that Putin started the war against Ukraine "because of his failing approval numbers", so being seen to be "the winner" will be important to his campaign.
For Ukraine, securing ongoing aid from its biggest backer, the US, is crucial. But behind the scenes, Putin is pulling the strings, "exploiting America's so-called Ukraine fatigue", added Luce, to strengthen his own power.
Rebekah Evans
