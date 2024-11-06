Abortion rights measures go 7 for 10

Constitutional amendments to protect abortion passed in seven states but failed in three others: Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota

Arizona abortions rights measure
More than 57% of voters in Florida supported the ballot measure, but it wasn't enough to overcome the 60% bar
(Image credit: Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Voters in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada and New York approved ballot measures on Election Day to protect abortion rights in their states, though a similar measure in Florida fell just short of the required 60% threshold and South Dakota rejected a slight expansion of abortion rights. Nebraskans approved one initiative to allow new abortion restrictions past the current 12-week threshold and rejected a competing measure to enshrine abortion rights to about 21 weeks.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸