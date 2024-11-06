Abortion rights measures go 7 for 10

What happened

Voters in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada and New York approved ballot measures on Election Day to protect abortion rights in their states, though a similar measure in Florida fell just short of the required 60% threshold and South Dakota rejected a slight expansion of abortion rights. Nebraskans approved one initiative to allow new abortion restrictions past the current 12-week threshold and rejected a competing measure to enshrine abortion rights to about 21 weeks.

Who said what

Florida is the first state since the overturning of Roe v. Wade "where abortion opponents prevailed on a ballot measure," The Associated Press said. More than 57% of voters supported the measure, but it wasn't enough to overcome the combination of the 60% bar and efforts by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to use "state GOP funds" and the power of state government to sink the amendment.

Missouri is "positioned to be the first state where a vote will undo a ban that’s already in place," the AP said. Abortion rights groups found "unexpected popular support" for overturning the near-total ban, The New York Times said. Missouri "has an especially strong tradition of anti-abortion activism" and was the "first state to enact an abortion ban" after Roe fell.

What next?

Abortion rights groups said the Missouri measure would take effect 30 days after passage, though proponents still have to ask the courts to officially overturn the current ban. Nevada's constitutional amendment won't take force unless voters approve it again in 2026.