Florida ordered to allow pro-abortion rights ads

A federal judge in Florida ordered the DeSantis administration to stop threatening TV stations for running an abortion rights referendum ad

Promotional material for Florida amendment to ensure abortion rights
Amendment 4 is a ballot measure that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution
(Image credit: Octavio Jones / AFP via Getty Images)
What happened

A federal judge Thursday ordered the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to stop threatening television stations with criminal prosecution for airing a commercial in favor of Amendment 4, a ballot measure that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. U.S. District Chief Judge Mark Walker said the Florida Department of Health and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo were unconstitutionally quashing political speech.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

