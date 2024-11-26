Are Labour's work reforms up to the job?

Labour plans to overhaul Jobcentres, cut NHS waiting times, and get young people into work, in a bid to boost employment

Labour has pledged to boost Britain's employment rate to 80%
Britain "simply isn't working", said Keir Starmer, as he announced plans to get more people into work by overhauling Jobcentres and cutting NHS waiting times.

The government has pledged to get two million more people into work through sweeping reforms to out-of-work support, increasing Britain's employment rate to 80% from its current level of around 75%.



