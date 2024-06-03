Biden airs Israeli peace plan, squeezing Netanyahu
The president proposed a pause in fighting and a hostage swap in his surprise speech
What happened
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas are weighing an Israeli cease-fire proposal that President Joe Biden made public Friday in a surprise speech. The plan, which Netanyahu's office confirmed was presented to Hamas days ago, calls for a six-week pause in fighting during which Israel would swap Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages in phases while aid to Gaza would see a significant boost.
Who said what
The deal has broad regional and international support, and more than 100,000 Israelis flooded the streets Saturday night to pressure Netanyahu to accept it. Hamas said it viewed Biden's speech "positively," with caveats. "We have every expectation that if Hamas agrees" to Israel's proposal, "Israel would say yes," White House spokesperson John Kirby said to ABC News on Sunday.
Two hardline members of Netanyahu's Cabinet threatened to bring down his government if he pursued the deal. Opposition leader Yair Lapid said he would provide Netanyahu a "safety net" in parliament to see the cease-fire deal through.
What next?
Biden's "public airing of the cease-fire proposal has forced" Netanyahu's competing incentives "to the surface, meaning Netanyahu may no longer be able to stall for time," The Washington Post said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Today's political cartoons - June 3, 2024
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - Donald's distinction, Google's A.I., and more
By The Week US Published
-
Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as president
Speed Read It is now the 12th Latin American country led by a woman
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'What my colleagues and I have witnessed is in no way a security crisis'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as president
Speed Read It is now the 12th Latin American country led by a woman
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'What my colleagues and I have witnessed is in no way a security crisis'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Why Hunter Biden is in court again
In The Spotlight Republicans expected to make hay from Biden Junior's latest legal entanglement
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Should US weapons be used against Russian targets?
Today's Big Question Biden gives secret permission for strikes
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Israel's isolation: an overdue 'reckoning'?
Talking Point Netanyahu faces moment of 'extreme crisis' following ICJ order to halt Rafah assault
By The Week UK Published
-
'We have to stop enjoying our hate so much'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
South Africa's ANC on track to lose majority
Speed Read The African National Congress may fall short of a majority for the first time in 30 years
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump guilty on all counts in hush money case
Speed Read A New York jury found the former president guilty of a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published