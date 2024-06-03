Biden airs Israeli peace plan, squeezing Netanyahu

The president proposed a pause in fighting and a hostage swap in his surprise speech

Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against leader Benjamin Netanyahu
More than 100,000 Israelis flooded the streets to pressure Netanyahu to accept Biden's proposal
(Image credit: Kobi Wolf / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas are weighing an Israeli cease-fire proposal that President Joe Biden made public Friday in a surprise speech. The plan, which Netanyahu's office confirmed was presented to Hamas days ago, calls for a six-week pause in fighting during which Israel would swap Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages in phases while aid to Gaza would see a significant boost. 

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

