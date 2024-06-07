Biden links Ukraine fight to World War II on D-Day

The US cannot "bow down to dictators," said the president in a speech that also implicitly criticized Trump

President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at D-Day commemoration
The president met individually with 41 Americans who stormed the beaches of Normandy
(Image credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Joe Biden addressed dozens of World War II veterans at the Normandy American Cemetery above Omaha Beach on Thursday, using the 80th anniversary of D-Day to highlight current battles against autocracy. Biden met individually with 41 Americans who stormed the beaches of Normandy, many of them over 100 and wheelchair-bound, then gathered with other world leaders at Omaha Beach for a larger D-Day commemoration. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Joe Biden Russo-Ukrainian War D-Day
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸