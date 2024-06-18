Chipping away at women's rights
Will the Supreme Court come for contraception next?
I'm a big fan of contraception. Thanks to the blessed availability of the pill, I got to have my child when I chose to. This doesn't make me unusual: At least 90 percent of American women use contraception at some point in their lives. But what about future American women? What about my teenage daughter? The three justices that former President Donald Trump nominated to the Supreme Court have already shredded one precedent that guaranteed women reproductive freedom, and there's a real chance they will tear up another. In their confirmation hearings, each of Trump's picks swore they would treat Roe v. Wade as the law of the land. Brett Kavanaugh insisted that Roe was "settled as precedent." So did Neil Gorsuch. Amy Coney Barrett said she would "follow the law of stare decisis." All three voted to overturn the decision anyway.
The right to abortion and the right to contraception both spring from the constitutional right to privacy grounded in Griswold v. Connecticut, the case that established the right of married couples to access birth control. It, too, is supposed to be settled law. Yet some Republicans, including Justice Clarence Thomas, are on the record calling for that decision to be reconsidered. Conservative activists have been sowing misinformation, falsely claiming that standard birth-control methods sometimes abort, not just prevent, pregnancies. Overturning Griswold would outrage most Americans, but this court doesn't seem to care what most Americans want — after all, polls taken the very month that it overturned Roe found that a decided majority of us favored keeping abortion legal. Now that Roe is gone, my daughter is growing up in a world where she has fewer rights than I had. Her male peers don't face the same situation, since nobody is gunning for condoms, the one form of birth control that requires buy-in from men. No, they are coming for the pill, the IUD, and the morning-after pill — the measures that women alone take to ward off unintended pregnancy. A war on women, indeed.
This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Susan Caskie is The Week's international editor and was a member of the team that launched The Week's U.S. print edition. She has worked for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Transitions magazine, and UN Wire, and reads a bunch of languages.
-
6 cozy homes for cottage lovers
Feature Featuring a screened porch in South Carolina and a sleeping nook in California
By The Week US Published
-
Who is Royce White, the basketball star challenging Sen. Amy Klobuchar?
In The Spotlight He's railed against the 'Jewish elite' and said women have become 'too mouthy.' Now the one-time college hoops star has the GOP's endorsement to try and flip Minnesota red
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Sudoku hard: June 18, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Rescuing science from politics
Opinion We need a truly non-partisan Covid Commission that will sift through the story of the pandemic
By Mark Gimein Published
-
Attacks on Russia: how will Putin react?
Talking Point Washington lifts ban on use of US weapons against some military targets inside Russia
By The Week Staff Published
-
Senate GOP blocks birth control access bill
Speed Read The vote to protect contraception fell short amid Republican opposition
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Will abortion decide the 2024 elections?
Talking Points Abortion access is on the ballot in several states and a focus in the presidential campaign. The question is whether it will boost Democrats as much as they hope.
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Israel's isolation: an overdue 'reckoning'?
Talking Point Netanyahu faces moment of 'extreme crisis' following ICJ order to halt Rafah assault
By The Week UK Published
-
'The U.S. has fallen into Iran's trap'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Kristi Noem and the politics of puppy killing
Talking Point Revelations in Republican's upcoming memoir may have doomed her political career
By The Week UK Published
-
The Don's enablers
Opinion Even Republicans who know better won't get in Trump's way
By William Falk Published