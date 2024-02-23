'The problem with climate change is the disconnect between action and impact'

Opinion, comment and editorials of the day

Greenpeace activists dressed as Shell board members hold a mock Shell profits party behind a burning sign reading "Your Future" during a protest outside Shell's headquarters in London on February 1, 2024, on the day that the oil and gas company releases its annual results
Greenpeace activists dressed as Shell board members hold a mock Shell profits party behind a burning sign reading "Your Future" during a protest outside Shell's headquarters in London on February 1, 2024, on the day that the oil and gas company releases its annual results
(Image credit: Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images)
Harold Maass, The Week US
By Harold Maass, The Week US
published

'Let's build a climate Wall of Shame'

Nate Loewentheil in The New York Times

America needs a "climate memorial," says Nate Loewentheil. Carve the "names of public figures actively denying" climate change deep in the stone. When greenhouse gas emissions "wreak their full havoc on the climate," people will deserve to know the names of those who, faced with an "urgent crisis," put politics and profit above "Earth and humanity's place on it." Vulnerable states like Florida and Louisiana deserve their own memorials. Just put them "well above sea level."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

'Biden impeachment inquiry is political improv'

Joe Perticone in The Bulwark

The House Republicans leading the effort to impeach President Joe Biden aren't letting anything as pesky as the truth get in their way, says Joe Perticone. The Justice Department just charged FBI informant Alexander Smirnov with lying when he told agents "Biden had sought bribes from Ukrainian officials while serving as Barack Obama's vice president." This destroyed the "core argument" in the GOP's case, but the impeachment crew is "continuing the spin" as if "nothing has changed."

Read more

'Judge Engoron's inflation of Trump's "ill-gotten gains" is the real financial fraud'

Joseph Lobue at The Federalist

The New York judge who ruled former President Donald Trump had to cough up $355 million of "ill-gotten gains" is the one really guilty of fraud, says Joseph Lobue in The Federalist. Judge Arthur Engoron "grossly" inflated what Trump could have gained by overestimating the value of his company's real estate to get loans with lower interest rates, but more risk for Trump's company. Besides, banks aren't helpless "little guys." They lent Trump money with open eyes.

Read more

'Don't buy Putin's bluff. The West can outspend him.'

Bloomberg editorial board

Vladimir Putin pretends Russia's economy is so strong he can "prosecute the war in Ukraine indefinitely," says the Bloomberg editorial board. "He's bluffing. His aggression is costing him dearly." Since 2021, Russia's military spending has jumped from 3.6% of GDP to 7.1%. Moscow had a budget surplus before the invasion but now it's financially strapped. The West should exploit "Putin's economic vulnerability" by tightening sanctions and arming Ukraine to force him to "end the bloodshed."

Read more

Explore More
Politics Joe Biden Instant Opinion Donald Trump Republicans Democrats Republican Party 2024 Presidential Election Vladimir Putin Russia Russo-Ukrainian War Ukraine In Focus Impeachment Inquiry Impeachment Climate Change
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us