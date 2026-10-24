Corruption in Trump-world: the downfall of Kimberly Guilfoyle

Against the wider backdrop of the Trump administration, Guilfoyle is a small-time grifter – her real crime was embarrassing the boss

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Photo composite illustration of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Guilfoyle was engaged to Donald Trump Jr. before being appointed ambassador to Greece
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

In late 2024, Donald Trump faced a “ticklish family situation”, said Ruth Marcus in The New Yorker. Until recently, his eldest son had been engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host who had become a prominent figure in Trump’s orbit. But the couple had split, and Donald Jr was now seeing someone else. “I had to get her out of here,” Trump reportedly told people, and he duly did – by appointing her as ambassador to Greece.

Guilfoyle was sacked from that role last week over corruption accusations. A Wall Street Journal exposé alleged that, before being confirmed to the post, she had pressured a Trump donor to pay off her $100,000 American Express bill in return for a promise of access to “the Trump world”. As ambassador, she reportedly bragged about Greek tycoons funding her luxury trips, and brought an energy company lobbyist along to so many meetings that people assumed he was her chief of staff.

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