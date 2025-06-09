Democrats: Solving the 'man problem'
Democrats are spending millions to win back young men
Democrats have revealed a central prong of their strategy to "connect with men," said Nia-Malika Henderson in Bloomberg, and the operative word is "cringe." To discover a message that will help win back the young male voters who have fled the party in droves, Democrats are spending $20 million on an initiative code-named SAM, which stands for "Speaking With American Men: A Strategic Plan." It will study male-dominated online communities and, says the prospectus, "the syntax, language, and content that gains attention and virality in these spaces." Great. To relate to disaffected males who see Democrats as "elite, risk-averse technocrats," the party's plan is to have high-paid consultants study them "as if they're an alien species." I can break it down for free, said Rikki Schlott in the New York Post. "It's all the man-bashing." Democrats are "hemorrhaging" young men because they push a progressive ideology that maligns everything from workouts to red meat as right wing, and trashes masculinity as "intrinsically toxic."
SAM has been ridiculed across the board, including by left-wing podcasters, said Asawin Suebsaeng and Andrew Perez in Rolling Stone. But the consultants behind it are trying to "engage with real problems." They include the financial worries faced by young men, who are being outpaced by women in the workplace, and the fact that many "view Democrats as weak" and want "leadership that signals strength" in an unstable world—something they believe Trump provides. Democrats' man problem is overblown, said Michael A. Cohen in MSNBC.com. Yes, there was an 11-point male voter shift to Republicans from 2020 to 2024. But polling across the past four elections shows male support dropped sharply when Democrats ran a woman—"and rebounded when the party nominated a man."
Reaching young men is a worthy goal, said David French in The New York Times, but too many are getting this "backward." What resonates with them is not a political message, but a personal one. At a time when young men are struggling, right-wing influencers approach them "from a perceived place of love and affection." It's a "profound shift" from the message of "the cultural left": that the "future is female," and masculine traits such as stoicism and competitiveness are harmful. To hear that they're valued and loved, "our sons should not have to turn to books or podcasts or social media." It's up to us—parents, teachers, pastors—to "fill the void in young men's hearts" and offer "a vision of masculine virtue" that embraces compassion instead of MAGA's vicious aggression.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Deportations: A crackdown on legal migrants
Feature The Supreme Court will allow Trump to revoke protections for over 500,000 immigrants
-
Trump's extremist 'brain'
Feature Stephen Miller has emerged as an unrivaled power within the White House. What does he want?
-
Musk: What did he achieve in Washington?
Feature Elon Musk leaves his government job but not after bruising his image, slashing aid and firing thousands
-
Deportations: A crackdown on legal migrants
Feature The Supreme Court will allow Trump to revoke protections for over 500,000 immigrants
-
Stephen Miller: Trump's extremist 'brain'
Feature Stephen Miller has emerged as an unrivaled power within the White House. What does he want?
-
Musk: What did he achieve in Washington?
Feature Elon Musk leaves his government job but not after bruising his image, slashing aid and firing thousands
-
Courts deal Trump a setback on tariffs
Feature A federal court ruled that Trump misused emergency powers to impose tariffs
-
Elon Musk's Trump tiff could be an opportunity for Democrats
TALKING POINTS As two of the world's most powerful people put the final nails in the coffin of their former friendship, Democrats are split over how to best capitalize on the breakup
-
George Floyd: Did Black Lives Matter fail?
Feature The momentum for change fades as the Black Lives Matter Plaza is scrubbed clean
-
National debt: Why Congress no longer cares
Feature Rising interest rates, tariffs and Trump's 'big, beautiful' bill could sent the national debt soaring
-
Flying into danger
Feature America's air traffic control system is in crisis. Can it be fixed?