'Do not ignore': the political fundraising emails 'littering' your inbox

British voters are being bombarded with emailed pleas for donations and support in the run-up to the next election

Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak
With an election looming fundraising messages from parties to their supporters are becoming increasingly more desperate
(Image credit: James Veysey / Shutterstock)
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

 British politics has become "hooked" on "begging emails" with "threatening subject lines", according to experts.

With an election "looming", said Politico's John Johnson, fundraising messages from parties to their supporters "litter Britain's inboxes". But the growing number of digital pleas could "turn genuine supporters off".

