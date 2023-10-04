'Do right by Haiti'

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

'Another international force in Haiti will never work without a functional government in place'

Pierre Espérance in The New York Times

The United Nations Security Council's decision to back a Kenya-led force to help "crack down on Haiti's gang violence" might help the country's "outgunned" police, says Pierre Espérance in The New York Times. But the violence has made elections impossible, leaving Haiti without legitimate leaders. Some officials even collaborate with gangsters. Sending armed foreigners won't help without "a new transitional government made up of honest people committed to reestablishing democracy and the rule of law."

'A reentanglement of Ukraine aid with the Hunter Biden mess'

Holman W. Jenkins Jr. in The Wall Street Journal

President Biden is throwing Ukraine "under the bus" with his "hardly compulsory decision to run" for reelection, says Holman W. Jenkins, Jr. in The Wall Street Journal. Republicans, no matter how much they support Kyiv's fight against invading Russians, have to "make partisan hay" out of the Hunter Biden trainwreck. They've already opened an impeachment inquiry that guarantees a revisiting of Biden's "personal meetings as vice president with Hunter's Ukrainian clients" and could derail future aid.

'Both parties have proven to be highly susceptible to the isolationist virus'

Jeff Jacoby in The Boston Globe

Supporting Ukraine is the right thing to do, writes Jeff Jacoby in The Boston Globe. "But because the president is a Democrat, many Republicans think otherwise." They "doubtless imagine" themselves "motivated by pure principle. But if Biden were a Republican, the GOP would be a stronghold of support for Ukraine, and more and more Democrats would be calling for the aid to stop." Politicians tend toward "isolationism" when the other party holds the White House.

'The long-term value of a bachelor's degree is much greater than it initially appears'

David Deming in The Atlantic

Americans are losing "faith in higher education," says David Deming in The Atlantic. A majority in one recent poll said "a bachelor's degree isn't worth the cost." Piling up debt to attend college "can feel risky, especially for first-generation students who don't have examples from their own family." But the "bad vibes" are misleading. Young people are "far better off" with a degree because it comes with an "earnings advantage" that grows with their careers.

