'Firearm officers need to know the law is on their side'
'Armed police need our protection, too'
Daily Mail editorial board
"While British police rightly take pride in being part of a largely unarmed force, specialist gun units are necessary in an increasingly dangerous world," says the Daily Mail's leader article. So the paper welcomes the government's "review of ways to give them added legal protection", arguing that firearm officers "need full confidence that, in all but exceptional cases of malicious intent, the law is firmly on their side".
'The West is emulating China'
Adrian Pabst in The New Statesman
Joe Biden last week 'repeated the narrative that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is part of a wider war of Eastern autocracy against Western democracy, opposing liberal freedom to despotic tyranny', writes Adrian Pabst for The New Statesman. 'Yet over the past 30 years, the boundaries have become blurred,' says Pabst. The West has 'taken an authoritarian turn towards state capitalism, bio-medical control and tech totalitarian tendencies in ways which increasingly resemble the autocratic axis of Moscow and Beijing'.
'The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce narrative has a dark side'
Frankie de la Cretaz on CNN
There is "an obvious narrative appeal" to a potential romance between a popular NFL player and a pop star, writes Frankie de la Cretaz for CNN. But while Taylor Swift's rumoured relationship with Travis Kelce is like "fairy-tale" lyrics from her early songs "come to life", this narrative has a "dark side". The "locker room culture that emerged from sports media about this story was ugly and hammers home the issues of sexism and misogyny" in the world of men’s sports.
'Eddie Jones deserves no sympathy – but rugby needs Australia to find form'
Daniel Schofield in The Telegraph
Objectively, Eddie Jones' Australia team "being all but eliminated from the World Cup is very funny", writes Daniel Schofield for The Telegraph. But once the "sadistic delight" and "the laughter dies down, everyone should be extremely concerned for the state of the game Down Under because no country is more central to rugby’s overall economy in the next six years".
The daily business briefing: September 26, 2023
Business Briefing Ford halts work at $3.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant, Costco offers members basic health care services, and more
By Harold Maass Published
Positive evidence
By The Week Staff Published
10 things you need to know today: September 26, 2023
Daily Briefing Congress returns to work with shutdown looming, Ukraine says it killed Russia's Black Sea Fleet commander, and more
By Harold Maass Published
'Single people are ignored by politicians'
By The Week Staff Published
Should cognitive testing be a presidential prerequisite?
By Rafi Schwartz Published
Trump's rhetoric rankles the anti-abortion movement
Why Trump's latest comments "may be the single biggest issue that leads him to lose in 2024"
By Joel Mathis Published
'If Starmer seeks advice from Macron then God help Britain'
By The Week Staff Published
Donald Trump's Rosh Hashanah message to 'liberal Jews' reignites antisemitism debate
Was targeting his critics who 'voted to destroy America & Israel' the right way to mark the High Holidays?
By Rafi Schwartz Published
What might a post-Mitch McConnell GOP look like?
Here's what to watch for as questions about the longtime Senate leader swirl.
By Rafi Schwartz Published
Cop City protesters hit with RICO charges: justice served or a chilling overreach?
Fulton County's sweeping charges against dozens of activists could set a dangerous precedent for future protests
By Rafi Schwartz Published
Is Biden's whirlwind Vietnam trip a warning to China?
Today's Big Question Emphasizing 'growth and stability,' the president keeps an eye on Hanoi's neighbor to the north
By Rafi Schwartz Published