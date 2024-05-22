Florida and other states move to block Chinese citizens from buying US homes

The block comes courtesy of a law that is currently being challenged in Florida's court system

Photo collage of the shape of Florida with a razor wire border around it, and architectural house plans in the background. In the foreground, there is a black and white photo of a Chinese family. A sad woman embraces an elderly lady, a young mother is trying to cheer up her toddler, and her husband looks dejectedly to the side.
Are new state laws discriminatory or built to protect the United States?
Florida's latest controversy yet again comes thanks to the state's Republican Party, which is currently embroiled in a battle over housing in the Sunshine State. Specifically, Florida is attempting to block Chinese citizens from purchasing homes in the state, citing national security concerns

This block comes courtesy of a law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in 2023. The law stated that allowing Chinese citizens to continue purchasing properties in Florida was creating a threat to national security. Numerous other states have followed Florida's lead, with more than 100 bills at various levels being passed or proposed to limit foreign purchases of homes.  

Justin Klawans, The Week US
