'Forged in the fire of the food world's worst excesses'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The Bear' wants you to stop worshipping toxic chefs'
Aaron Timms at The New York Times
We have "started treating chefs as temperamental rock stars and restaurants as a barometer of cultural vitality," says Aaron Timms. But this came with "heightened scrutiny of the restaurant industry's failings: poor pay, punishing hours, a toxic culture of macho aggression and brutality." FX and Hulu's "The Bear" is a "televised fantasy of a better, more moral restaurant culture — with better, more moral chefs," and this is "what makes the show such intoxicating entertainment."
'Forget deepfake videos. Text and voice are this election's true AI threat.'
Jessica Alter and Jonathan Stray at The Hill
The "conversation on AI is far too focused on video deepfakes," says Jessica Alter and Jonathan Stray. A "subtler but more pervasive threat looms: AI-generated text and voice misinformation aimed at voter suppression." Despite the headlines, there are "only a handful of examples of video deepfakes in politics." But "short-form text messages are easy to produce convincingly at scale, and the hardest to detect as AI-generated." This "makes them the most concerning" ahead of the election.
'If Trump claims he's master of the economic universe in the debate, he'll be lying'
Jackie Calmes at the Los Angeles Times
Under Joe Biden, the economy "grew last year more than in any year of Trump's term," so "consider this something of a pre-buttal of Trump's false, hyperbolic or questionable claims to be master of the economic universe," says Jackie Calmes. The bottom line is that "Biden beats Trump, with less debt and more deficit reduction." Trump "would actually spawn a recession before 2025 ended, thanks largely to his twin obsessions: tariffs and immigrants."
'What's really behind the push to end no-fault divorce'
Jill Filipovic at CNN
"Conservatives argue that marriage is a lifelong commitment and a good unto itself," but it is "strange to make the case that it's somehow pro-family to force someone to remain married to another," says Jill Filipovic. It is "worth asking what kind of person would want to legally compel a spouse to stay with them." The "push to end no-fault divorce is still fairly nascent," but has "scored several major victories, and seems to be expanding its agenda."
The presidential debate is as much a trial of CNN as it is the candidates
In The Spotlight Thursday night's spotlight may be on Joe Biden and Donald Trump, but the host network's reputation — and its future — are also on the line
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Biden pardons US troops convicted in gay sex ban
Speed Read Veterans charged under a former military law banning same-sex relations are pardoned
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Bolivia general arrested after coup attempt
Speed Read Gen. Juan José Zúñiga led what appeared to be a bid to unseat President Luis Arce
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
'When smartphone bans are done right, they can make a big difference'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Can Trump turn Michigan's Arab community red with help from his in-laws?
Today's Big Question How the former president plans to use anger over Biden's Gaza policy to win over a skeptical bloc in a crucial battleground state
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Why the Conservatives are worried about Canada's 1993 election
The Explainer Nigel Farage says Canadian Reform Party are his 'model' for 'reverse takeover' of the Tories
By The Week UK Published
'Making compensation more competitive with civilian careers is crucial'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'Climate protests should be pro-humanity'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'If they want to win over Gen Z, they'll need to use this time wisely'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Judge ignored calls to decline Trump documents case
Speed Read Aileen Cannon, who will oversee the former president's case, was appointed by Trump himself in late 2020
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published