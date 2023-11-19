Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96

Rosalynn Carter, the former first lady who served as a steadfast humanitarian and partner to her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, died Sunday, the Carter Center said. She was 96.

In a statement, the Carter Center said that the former first lady “died peacefully, with family by her side“ at her home in Plains, Georgia. A cause of death was not revealed, though it was announced just two days ago that Carter had entered hospice care at her home. She had previously been diagnosed with dementia earlier this year.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” former President Carter said in a statement. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Rosalynn Carter was born in Plains in 1927. She met Jimmy Carter in 1945 and married the future president the next year. As Jimmy Carter launched his political career in the 1960s, Rosalynn Carter became perhaps her husband‘s most trusted political confidante. She “attracted particular attention for the skillful way she connected with voters, nabbing their support for her husband with down-to-earth warmth,” NBC News reported. When Jimmy Carter was elected president in 1976, Rosalynn became a well-known champion of mental health, NBC noted, a cause she would continue promoting the rest of her life.



Carter is survived by the former president, who himself also entered hospice care earlier this year at the age of 99, as well as four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.