'We have witnessed firsthand how health and civics intersect'
'Registering voters at medical facilities would be a good Rx for democracy'
Trey Grayson, Miles Rapoport and Dr. Ali Raja at USA Today
If "policies impacting health are shaped without the voices of health care professionals and patients, we risk undermining the very foundation of public health and community well-being," say Trey Grayson, Miles Rapoport and Dr. Ali Raja. Medical facilities are "uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between health care and voter engagement." By "integrating nonpartisan voter registration into health care," America "can implement an elegant solution to strengthen democracy, empower patient voices and improve public health outcomes."
'The Satanic Temple is taking on the Christian right. It's fun to watch.'
Arwa Mahdawi at The Guardian
The Satanic Temple is "about raising hell to fight for freedom," says Arwa Mahdawi. The temple "uses the religious right's tactics, and their victories, against them," and has "taken on issues like prayer in the classroom, after-class Bible study groups, and the distribution of Bibles in schools. This has had the "desired effect of driving the satanists' adversaries bonkers." The "devil works hard, but the Republican party works harder," so the Satanic Temple is "doing the Lord's work."
'The risks of sharing your DNA with online companies aren't a future concern. They're here now.'
Nila Bala at the Los Angeles Times
The "implications of genetic data breaches are staggering: This information can reveal sensitive information about a person's health and other characteristics," says Nila Bala. In the "wrong hands, it carries profound risks." This "DNA commodification is no longer a future concern; it's a present reality." These "risks demand a response." Americans "need a paradigm shift for genetic privacy," and we "should be able to depend on the government to regulate unsafe data practices."
'Banning books isn't just morally wrong. It's also unhealthy.'
Dr. Sayantani DasGupta at Time
Reading aloud "bonds families together — it promotes attachment," and "books help build young people's imagination," says Dr. Sayantani DasGupta. It is "partially for this reason that children's and YA fiction is under such intense assault from book banners." Banning books is an "assault on our individual and collective health — our imaginative health, our intellectual health, our physical health, and the health of our society." Americans "must ensure young readers have access to the books that will open their minds."
Abortion rights are a 'core issue' for Kamala Harris
The Explainer She is featuring a 'rapid-response mentality' on reproductive rights
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
Why are Democrats suddenly focused on Donald Trump's mental acuity?
Today's Big Question As Election Day looms, Kamala Harris and her allies are mounting a late-stage attack on the former president's mental health — but why now? And will it matter to voters?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
How to enjoy eating out without breaking your budget
The Explainer Save money by hitting happy hours, splitting the bill and putting a limit on drinks
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
Trump does McDonald's, lauds golfer's genitals
Speed Read The former president worked the fryer at a restaurant in suburban Philadelphia
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
'Hungry children are not set up to learn'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'The next US president should rethink the program in its entirety'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Is Trump okay?
Today's Big Question Former president's mental fitness and alleged cognitive decline firmly back in the spotlight after 'bizarre' town hall event
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
Pentagon grants ousted LGBTQ vets full benefits
Speed Read The new ruling will apply to more than 820 LGBTQ veterans
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
US says Israel must up Gaza aid or risk arms halt
Speed Read The Biden administration has provided a 30-day ultimatum to the country
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Georgia judge suspends new hand-count ballot rule
Speed Read The rule would have required three poll workers in every precinct to hand-count votes
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published