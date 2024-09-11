'This failure to reach out to the entire 9/11 community is unacceptable'
'9/11 victims deserve transparency. Not a plea deal with terrorists.'
Troy G. Rosasco at USA Today
The "entire 9/11 community deserves full transparency and to be involved in the conversation regarding any plea deals" for the 9/11 plotters, says Troy G. Rosasco. The "handling of the case behind closed doors is nothing less than a stain on the memory of all the victims and an insult to those suffering today," and "both presidential nominees should state their positions on plea negotiations with the 9/11 terrorists."
'How Harris roped a dope'
David Frum at The Atlantic
Trump "was pushed into broken-sentence monologues," during the debate, while Harris' "debate prep seemed to have concentrated on psychology as much as on policy," says David Frum. Harris "drove Trump and trapped him and baited him — and it worked every time." The debate "will put an end to the Trump claim that Harris is a witless nonentity unqualified to engage in debate," as Harris "dominated and crushed him, using as her principal tools her self-command and her shrewd insight."
'Tucker Carlson's history lessons'
The Wall Street Journal editorial board
Holocaust rationalization is "false history, and dangerous to the extent it might influence the young and uneducated to believe it," and "critics of Mr. Carlson's interview are rebutting his nonsense, not canceling him," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. Carlson "can't spread bad history and expect it to go unchallenged." The "rise of social media has made bad ideas and demagoguery easier to spread, especially when promoted by prominent media or political figures."
'What Beyoncé's snub at the CMAs says about country music's dangerous hierarchy'
Taylor Crumpton at Time
If "country music is one big happy family, Black women are its bastard daughters," says Taylor Crumpton. Beyoncé not receiving a CMA nomination means the "message is clear: If country music is the music of America, then everyone who is not straight, male, and white isn't legitimate." Whether "country music grants them legitimacy or not, Black women will continue on without it," and they "do not need to seek validation from the institutions that dehumanize them."
Today's political cartoons - September 11, 2024
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - a toast to climate change, a door unhinged, and more
By The Week US Published
Apollo 13: Survival – a 'real, rare and breathtaking tale of survival'
The Week Recommends Netflix documentary includes 'remarkable' archival footage from near-disastrous moon mission
By Ellie O'Mahoney, The Week UK Published
Missile escalation: will long-range rockets make a difference to Ukraine?
Today's Big Question Kyiv is hoping for permission to use US missiles to strike deep into Russian territory
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
Tucker Carlson's WWII interview fractures conservatives
Talking Points Holocaust revisionism forces 'introspection' in right-wing media
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
Why is a government shutdown possible before the election?
Today's Big Question A fight over immigration, spending and the future of House Speaker Mike Johnson
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
Trump ups threatening rhetoric before debate
Tonight marks the first presidential debate between Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
'Any word that runs counter to the group can lead to a violent penalty'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'This broken system leads to unfair competition'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
When families cross the aisle against presidential candidates
In The Spotlight Tim Walz's cousins, Donald Trump's niece and nephew, RFK Jr.'s siblings: When it comes to running for office, blood is not necessarily thicker than water
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
'The Gish Gallop will certainly play a major role'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Will Kamala Harris give YIMBYs a voice in the White House?
Today's Big Question And can federal officials do anything about local housing rules?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published