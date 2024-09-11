'This failure to reach out to the entire 9/11 community is unacceptable'

'9/11 victims deserve transparency. Not a plea deal with terrorists.'

Troy G. Rosasco at USA Today

The "entire 9/11 community deserves full transparency and to be involved in the conversation regarding any plea deals" for the 9/11 plotters, says Troy G. Rosasco. The "handling of the case behind closed doors is nothing less than a stain on the memory of all the victims and an insult to those suffering today," and "both presidential nominees should state their positions on plea negotiations with the 9/11 terrorists."

'How Harris roped a dope'

David Frum at The Atlantic

Trump "was pushed into broken-sentence monologues," during the debate, while Harris' "debate prep seemed to have concentrated on psychology as much as on policy," says David Frum. Harris "drove Trump and trapped him and baited him — and it worked every time." The debate "will put an end to the Trump claim that Harris is a witless nonentity unqualified to engage in debate," as Harris "dominated and crushed him, using as her principal tools her self-command and her shrewd insight."

'Tucker Carlson's history lessons'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board

Holocaust rationalization is "false history, and dangerous to the extent it might influence the young and uneducated to believe it," and "critics of Mr. Carlson's interview are rebutting his nonsense, not canceling him," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. Carlson "can't spread bad history and expect it to go unchallenged." The "rise of social media has made bad ideas and demagoguery easier to spread, especially when promoted by prominent media or political figures."

'What Beyoncé's snub at the CMAs says about country music's dangerous hierarchy'

Taylor Crumpton at Time

If "country music is one big happy family, Black women are its bastard daughters," says Taylor Crumpton. Beyoncé not receiving a CMA nomination means the "message is clear: If country music is the music of America, then everyone who is not straight, male, and white isn't legitimate." Whether "country music grants them legitimacy or not, Black women will continue on without it," and they "do not need to seek validation from the institutions that dehumanize them."

