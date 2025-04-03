'The winners and losers of AI may not be where we expect'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Wealthy cities may be surprise losers from AI automation'
John Thornhill at the Financial Times
It could "well be that some of the beneficiaries of earlier waves of industrial automation, who have tended to be clustered in the richer east and west coast cities of the U.S., will be most exposed to the next big digital dislocation," says John Thornhill. This could have "social, economic and political ramifications, with more rich, urban centers hit than poorer, rural regions." The "biggest winners from the AI transformation" often "live in the most exposed metropolitan areas."
'What Marine Le Pen's conviction means for French democracy'
Isaac Chotiner and Cécile Alduy at The New Yorker
Marine Le Pen's conviction was "just the court applying the law," say Isaac Chotiner and Cécile Alduy. French "politicians have been banned from running for office with some regularity." There are "politicians or even citizens who might think, indeed, it reshuffles the political spectrum in such a huge way, because she was the primary contender for the next presidential election." There is also an "underlying accusation that judges have too much power to remove or damage the reputation of politicians."
'Trump needs an America First Middle East strategy'
Doug Bandow at The American Conservative
Donald Trump "promised a new beginning in foreign policy," but in the "Middle East he continues down his predecessors' misbegotten path — apparently ready to wage new, even more destructive wars," says Doug Bandow. America's "record in the Middle East is one of counterproductive, lawless violence, often on behalf of other states." Trump "should apply the principle of America First to the Middle East." That "region no longer matters much beyond its boundaries, especially to this nation."
'Sports betting in Texas is a losing industry'
RaShan Frost, Cindy Asmussen and John Litzler at The Dallas Morning News
Texas "could generate almost $360 million annually in state tax revenue if it were to legalize sports gambling," but "no amount of revenue generated from sports betting is worth the monumental damage it would cause," say RaShan Frost, Cindy Asmussen and John Litzler. As "sports betting has increased, so have the associated risks of gambling addiction." Do Texans "want the mental health and financial crises that affect every level of society while the industry counts its profits?"
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
Shingles vaccine cuts dementia risk, study finds
Speed Read Getting vaccinated appears to significantly reduce the chances of developing Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Judge ends Eric Adams case, Trump leverage
Speed Read Federal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams were dismissed, as requested by Trump's Justice Department
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Trump rolls out tariffs on virtually all imports
Speed Read On "Liberation Day," Trump announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to America and higher reciprocal tariffs for some 60 other countries
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Bombs or talks: What's next in the US-Iran showdown?
Talking Points US gives Tehran a two-month deadline to deal
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
'People first. Then money. Then things'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Detentions and hostile treatment: is it safe to visit the US?
The Explainer Spate of interrogations and deportations at US border sparking decline in overseas visitors
By The Week UK Published
Why are student loan borrowers falling behind on payments?
Today's Big Question Delinquencies surge as the Trump administration upends the program
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
WHCA rejects White House press seating grab
Speed Read The White House Correspondents' Association objected to the Trump administration's bid to control where journalists sit during press briefings
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Trump sends more migrants to El Salvador jail
Speed Read Another 17 Venezuelan alleged gang members have been deported to a notorious prison
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
'What is this Hungarian model they so admire?'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published