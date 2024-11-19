'It may not be surprising that creative work is used without permission'
'There's no longer any doubt that Hollywood writing is powering AI'
Alex Reisner at The Atlantic
People can "say with absolute confidence that many AI systems have been trained on TV and film writers' work," says Alex Reisner. It "may seem like a strange source for AI-training data," but "subtitles are valuable because they're a raw form of written dialogue." They "may be especially valuable for training chatbots to 'speak' naturally." Subtitles are "on the internet, and there's no telling how many independent generative-AI programs they've been used for."
'Democrats: Don't abandon identity politics, get them right'
Kam Buckner at The Hill
The "issue isn't with identity politics itself; it's with the way we're applying it," says Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner (D). Democrats' "approach has become overly simplistic, compartmentalizing people into single dimensions rather than embracing the layered and intersecting identities that shape real lives." Democrats "need to embrace identity politics as a framework for understanding people's layered realities," and "only then, can we build the connections that resonate on a personal level."
'Parents are stressed and overwhelmed. They need help.'
Jay Lee at the San Francisco Chronicle
A "cruel irony is that young families with the youngest children tend to have the least resources when they need them the most," says Jay Lee. When "caregivers can't meet their family's basic needs, their emotional distress increases. And when their emotional distress increases, so does the emotional distress of children." Caring "for children means caring for their parents, too. That's one lesson we all can start putting into practice better."
'Donald Trump's foreign policy will be chaos first, not America first'
Jeet Heer at The Nation
Donald Trump "shouldn't have been able to sell himself in 2024 as a peace candidate," says Jeet Heer. The "fact that he did so is part based on his amazing chutzpah — but also on the dubious foreign policy record of Joe Biden." Trump's "advisers are a mixed bag of establishment hawks and cranky America First outsiders." A "foreign policy team blowing in whatever direction Trump's passing fancies points to will by definition be unstable."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
