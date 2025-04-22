'"Andor" examines all sides of how empires operate'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'"Andor" is not the resistance you're looking for'
Gita Jackson at The New York Times
"Andor" is "about the brutal sacrifices people make, or are forced to make, in resistance to authoritarianism," says Gita Jackson. But "I have always found the overwhelming praise for the show's revolutionary politics to be at odds with the means of its production." The show's "fictional radicalization and eventual rebellion is rooted in real-world inspirations," but "for many people the consumption of this television show feels pacifying, as if watching it is a replacement for joining a protest."
'Remote work is a new battlefield for unions'
Gleb Tsipursky at The Hill
Remote work has "erupted into one of the fiercest battlefields in modern labor relations," says Gleb Tsipursky. Inclusivity is "central to the broader campaign to protect workers from potential pitfalls of remote work, such as continuous digital surveillance." These "efforts align with a wave of union-negotiated provisions worldwide." Remote work is "no longer a fringe concept." It has "become a vital labor right — one that unions consider critical to the survival and growth of the contemporary workforce."
'RFK Jr.'s dehumanizing comments about autistic kids infuriate moms'
Linda Blackford at the Lexington Herald-Leader
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s autism "remarks didn't just stereotype kids," but "failed to recognize that autism spans a wide spectrum containing millions of people who pay taxes, go on dates, and yes, write poetry," says Linda Blackford. That's the "strange, long shadow of eugenics that Kennedy's Make America Healthy Again movement casts," with "implications that children with severe autism can't be functional members of society." Autism has "suffered from a lack of research funding."
'It's time for a CONINTERN'
William Lind at The American Conservative
Vladimir Lenin "formed the Communist International, COMINTERN," and "we need a Conservative International, or CONINTERN," says William Lind. This "could coordinate national responses in those countries that choose not to be overrun by people." A "second threat that needs a CONINTERN to counter it is the coming worldwide debt and financial crisis." Conservative parties have a "common interest in preparing for the collapse," and "will have to advance effective solutions to remain in power."
DHS chief Kristi Noem's purse stolen from eatery
Speed Read Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse was stolen while she dined with family at a restaurant in Washington, D.C.
By Peter Weber, The Week US
Harvard sues Trump over frozen grant money
Speed Read The Trump administration withheld $2.2 billion in federal grants and contracts after Harvard rejected its demands
By Peter Weber, The Week US
Trump tariffs place trucking industry in the crosshairs
IN THE SPOTLIGHT As the White House barrels ahead with its massive tariff project, American truckers are feeling the heat from a global trade war
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
