'People in general want workers to earn a decent living'

'Boeing strikers should accept latest lucrative offer'

Thomas Black at Bloomberg

Striking Boeing workers "should vote yes" on a labor agreement and "return with a mission to revitalize one of the great American manufacturers, which has been plagued by quality and safety problems," says Thomas Black. A "no vote on such a lucrative offer would indicate that union members are only seeking to damage Boeing." Americans "don't want to see the country's ability to manufacture commercial aircraft wiped out, ceding the market to Europe or even China."

'The presidential election may be the Super Bowl, but the races people often overlook are the real game'

Lisa Deeley at The Philadelphia Inquirer

Presidential elections "draw the highest turnout and garner the most excitement of any electoral contest," but "tens of thousands of voters will only focus on the top of the ticket and many skip one or more important races down the ballot," says Lisa Deeley. The "sad irony is that the positions that are regularly skipped are often the most pertinent to your day-to-day life — and should be treated as such at the polls."

'Love doesn't have to be unconditional'

Myisha Battle at Time

Many "have subscribed to the idea that romantic love is unconditional," but "sometimes love is conditional," says Myisha Battle. There are "real and valid reasons why love fades, changes shape, or disappears." Love is "complicated and can be challenged by the smallest of things like personality quirks to more impactful issues like political and spiritual beliefs." Recognizing that when "conditions in the relationship change, so, too, can the love we experience is one way we can love more authentically."

'The truth about immigration? As Elon Musk shows, borders are always open for the rich'

Arwa Mahdawi at The Guardian

When is "an illegal immigrant not an illegal immigrant? When they're a privileged white person, of course," says Arwa Mahdawi. In "that case the correct classification is 'enterprising expat' operating in a 'legal grey area.'" Elon Musk "has amplified numerous anti-immigrant conspiracy theories," but "almost certainly worked in the U.S. without correct authorization in 1995." One "thing is clear: immigration rules don't apply to everyone equally. Borders are always open for the rich."

