'Some of the delay is needless'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Can Kamala Harris cut red tape on construction?'
William A. Galston at The Wall Street Journal
Construction delays "often result in higher costs on labor, materials and financing," says William A. Galston. On "private projects, it hurts businesses. On public projects, it hurts taxpayers." The "flow of infrastructure funds, for example, could be made contingent on expedited reviews at all levels." Government trust is "near a record low, partly because officials make promises on which they fail to deliver." Reforms that "restore our country's capacity to build quickly would help restore trust — and accelerate economic growth."
'The beauty of being alone'
Meghan Keane at Time
While loneliness is a "serious health problem, what gets lost in these conversations is that not all alone time is the same," says Meghan Keane. There's "chronic loneliness — and there's solitude. One is a dangerous epidemic. The other is a skill we must nurture." People "do so many activities alone that don't come with the stigmas or dangers of chronic loneliness." This "kind of alone time is healing and important."
'Does Melania Trump really think her pro-choice messaging will fool us?'
Moira Donegan at The Guardian
Melania Trump making pro-choice statements "does not mean that her choice to make them now, at a moment when they are maximally politically beneficial to her husband, is not cynical," says Moira Donegan. These "gestures do not reflect a sincere change of Republican policy agendas." We "already know that her husband will say anything he thinks will further his own interests; we have no reason not to assume the same of his wife."
'Before critiquing other nations' elections, let's perfect our own'
Arick Wierson at Newsweek
The 2024 election "could drastically alter the international community's perception of America's role as the paradigm of how elections should be run," says Arick Wierson. To "restore Americans' confidence in this election, it's all hands on deck." Election officials should "conduct all phases of the election process, from capturing and tallying votes to reporting and certifying them, in an open and transparent fashion." Americans should "come out in droves this November. More participation ensures more voter engagement."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
Why does Donald Trump want to free the founder of an online black market?
Today's Big Question Ross Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison for creating the Silk Road market
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
States sue TikTok over children's mental health
Speed Read The lawsuit was filed by 13 states and Washington, D.C.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Trump kept up with Putin, sent Covid tests, book says
Speed Read The revelation comes courtesy of a new book by Bob Woodward
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Kamala Harris immigration policy reflects 'changing national mood'
The explainer Her emphasis is enforcement
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
Russia's best investment
Opinion Eric Adams isn't the only politician with foreign benefactors
By William Falk Published
'In short, the good economic news is real'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Harris storms media with '60 Minutes,' Stern, podcasts
Speed Read The Democratic candidate is doing a blitz of interviews with less-traditional media
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
What's behind Trump's last-minute merch push?
Today's Big Question With just weeks to go before the election, Donald Trump is spending the waning days of his campaign hawking a suite of new products, from silver coins to cryptocurrency
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Kamala Harris' plan to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy
the explainer Tweaks, rather than sweeping overhauls, characterize the Democratic nominee's proposals
By David Faris Published