'The federal government's response to the latest surge has been tepid at best'

'Summer Covid surge shows we may have to return to 2020 pandemic measures'

Aron Solomon at The Hill

Public life regarding Covid-19 "has pretty much returned to pre-pandemic norms" but the "virus itself has not," says Aron Solomon. Americans "need to take stock of where we are, understand the factors driving this resurgence and better anticipate how the pandemic might evolve." The "return to normalcy, while massively psychologically and economically beneficial, has provided the virus with ample opportunities to spread." We are "making a big mistake if we ignore the economic and social implications of continued Covid-19."

'Netanyahu's betrayal of remaining hostages could drag US into a regional Mideast war'

Trudy Rubin at The Philadelphia Inquirer

There is a "political schism in Israel that threatens to scuttle any deal to halt or end the Gaza war and could drag the United States into an open conflict with Iran," says Trudy Rubin. Benjamin Netanyahu has "basically endorsed the views of two messianic fundamentalists," and they "scorn the hostage families who engage in constant demonstrations." President Joe Biden should "stop Netanyahu from treating his U.S. ally with the same disdain he shows to hostage families."

'Air travel is improving. Why isn't passengers' behavior?'

Thomas Black at Bloomberg

Despite "widely held attitudes that airlines and airports provide terrible service and that it's only becoming worse, the odds are that your flight will go off without a hitch," says Thomas Black. The "system works," but "what hasn't improved is passenger behavior. In fact, it's much worse." The "increased availability of alcohol on the airplane and throughout the airport" might be "creating this combustible cocktail for conflict." Officials need to "spread the word on the consequences of disorderly behavior."

'RFK Jr. could persuade moms like me to choose Trump as "Kennedy Republicans"'

Maud Maron at the New York Post

RFK's Trump endorsement has the "power to tip the election in Trump's favor, especially in the swing states that will decide it," says Maud Maron. Kennedy is "speaking to many fellow 'former Democrats' — especially newly activated moms like me." In "contrast to the hasty anointment and enforced 'joy' of Kamala Harris," Kennedy "raises big issues and treats voters like adults whose votes must be earned." He "talks about topics that have traditionally galvanized liberal and progressive Democrats."

