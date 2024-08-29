'The federal government's response to the latest surge has been tepid at best'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Summer Covid surge shows we may have to return to 2020 pandemic measures'
Aron Solomon at The Hill
Public life regarding Covid-19 "has pretty much returned to pre-pandemic norms" but the "virus itself has not," says Aron Solomon. Americans "need to take stock of where we are, understand the factors driving this resurgence and better anticipate how the pandemic might evolve." The "return to normalcy, while massively psychologically and economically beneficial, has provided the virus with ample opportunities to spread." We are "making a big mistake if we ignore the economic and social implications of continued Covid-19."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Netanyahu's betrayal of remaining hostages could drag US into a regional Mideast war'
Trudy Rubin at The Philadelphia Inquirer
There is a "political schism in Israel that threatens to scuttle any deal to halt or end the Gaza war and could drag the United States into an open conflict with Iran," says Trudy Rubin. Benjamin Netanyahu has "basically endorsed the views of two messianic fundamentalists," and they "scorn the hostage families who engage in constant demonstrations." President Joe Biden should "stop Netanyahu from treating his U.S. ally with the same disdain he shows to hostage families."
'Air travel is improving. Why isn't passengers' behavior?'
Thomas Black at Bloomberg
Despite "widely held attitudes that airlines and airports provide terrible service and that it's only becoming worse, the odds are that your flight will go off without a hitch," says Thomas Black. The "system works," but "what hasn't improved is passenger behavior. In fact, it's much worse." The "increased availability of alcohol on the airplane and throughout the airport" might be "creating this combustible cocktail for conflict." Officials need to "spread the word on the consequences of disorderly behavior."
'RFK Jr. could persuade moms like me to choose Trump as "Kennedy Republicans"'
Maud Maron at the New York Post
RFK's Trump endorsement has the "power to tip the election in Trump's favor, especially in the swing states that will decide it," says Maud Maron. Kennedy is "speaking to many fellow 'former Democrats' — especially newly activated moms like me." In "contrast to the hasty anointment and enforced 'joy' of Kamala Harris," Kennedy "raises big issues and treats voters like adults whose votes must be earned." He "talks about topics that have traditionally galvanized liberal and progressive Democrats."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Is taunting Trump the key to Harris' campaign?
Today's Big Question Democrats embrace mockery instead of menace
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
French prosecutors charge Telegram's Durov
Speed Read Telegram CEO Pavel Durov faces preliminary charges in France for permitting crime on his messaging app
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Vance says Harris 'can go to hell' amid cemetery dispute
Speed Read The Republican vice presidential nominee criticized Kamala Harris for her handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Is taunting Trump the key to Harris' campaign?
Today's Big Question Democrats embrace mockery instead of menace
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Will new Israeli settlers remain in West Bank?
Today's Big Question Violence and land grabs against Palestinians in occupied territories have risen since 7 October attacks
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
What does the post-DNC future look like for the Uncommitted movement?
Today's Big Question After unsuccessfully lobbying to place a representative on the Democratic National Convention stage, where does the staunchly anti-Gaza war group go from here?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'The fate of the moonshot is inextricably tied to Boeing's performance'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
RFK Jr.'s Trump endorsement: GOP windfall or minor jolt?
Talking Points Some believe RFK Jr. abandoning his presidential bid could be game-changing — others aren't so sure
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The unexpected solidarity ran both ways'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'At stake are judicial independence and the rule of law'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What did the Democratic National Convention signal about the future of the party?
Today's Big Question The three-day assembly was more than just a coronation for presidential nominee Kamala Harris — it was a statement about the where the Democratic party sees itself going next
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published