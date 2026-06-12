‘Desalination is a rare point of bipartisan agreement’

‘San Diego’s big bet on salt water’

The Washington Post editorial board

While “cities across drought-stricken western states struggle to meet their water needs, San Diego has a surplus of the all-important resource,” says The Washington Post editorial board. This is “largely thanks to the county’s investment in desalination, which other localities would be wise to consider.” The “strategy has had plenty of critics, especially environmentalists who say desalination is not worth its hefty price tag.” But the “problem with the opposition to desalination is that there are few good alternatives.”

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‘Here in Georgia our festivals are full, but our poets are in prison — and now we feel abandoned by Europe’

Archil Kikodze at The Guardian

There are too few Georgians to “create communities and diasporas abroad,” says Archil Kikodze. Georgians “will simply dissolve, scatter across the world and disappear. Or rather, the part of us that loves thinking and is incapable of flattery will disappear.” For “those of us who remain here, literary festivals and similar cultural events are places where it is possible to breathe freely.” The “doors are open to everyone, but regime conformists have no need to meet foreign or Georgian authors.”

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‘America’s teachers can’t afford to teach’

Randi Weingarten at Time

Teachers’ salaries “have never fully reflected their passion or professionalism, but as America’s cost-of-living crisis persists, educators increasingly cannot afford even life’s basic necessities,” says Randi Weingarten. Educators “play a crucial role in our society, and the affordability crisis among America’s teachers can no longer be ignored.” The U.S. “has lionized teachers as ‘heroes’ and then turned around and underinvested in public education, chipping away at the wages that once made teaching a stable middle-class profession.”

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‘The bald eagle perfectly embodies America’s flaws’

Alexandra Tay at The Nation

The U.S. “has invested its identity in the bald eagle as a noble apex predator, but the eagle of our national imagination distorts the real bird along lines that parallel our country’s deepest flaws,” says Alexandra Tay. In “truth, the bald eagle is a larcenous opportunist that gets by on brute strength.” But Americans “have come to identify a set of virtues in the bald eagle that we claim for ourselves — when, in truth, they are virtues we both lack.”

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