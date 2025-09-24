‘ExxonMobil made the right call’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘ExxonMobil is right on Russia — a return would be a disaster’
Edward Verona at The Hill
It “beggars belief that any major Western company would consider returning to Russia under the current circumstances,” says Edward Verona. ExxonMobil is “denying a potential return,” and has “earned its reputation for technological leadership and prowess in executing some of the most challenging energy projects around the globe.” To return to Russia, ExxonMobil “would have had to weigh the risk of violating sanctions still upheld by countries where the company has significant business interests.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘Being single is hard. But people like me aren’t waiting for marriage to rescue us.’
Lisa Anderson at USA Today
Single adults are “plagued by stereotypes,” says Lisa Anderson. Contrary to “all-too-prevalent opinions, being single isn’t a steady diet of club hopping, international travel and spa treatments.” Which is “why it’s especially annoying when non-singles assume we singles are selfish.” A “healthy marriage is an amazing thing that benefits society on multiple levels. But the lie that single adults are lone wolves determined only to self-actualize, self-fulfill and self-exalt deserves to be debunked.”
‘Europe’s necessary appeasement of Donald Trump’
Janan Ganesh at the Financial Times
That Europe “still depends on American protection 80 years after the Second World War is a disgraceful fact but it is, for now, a fact,” says Janan Ganesh. If the “price of that protection is being held over a barrel on the serious but ultimately not existential matter of trade, Europe must assume the position.” But Europe “must only appease Trump as a bridging tactic.” The “submission to Trump is only worthwhile if all this reform happens in parallel.”
‘In the world of “South Park,” Mexicans are cool while ICE is the joke’
Gustavo Arellano at the Los Angeles Times
“South Park” has been “consistently arguing throughout its 27-year run that indiscriminately deporting Mexicans is not just morally and economically wrong but foolish,” says Gustavo Arellano. At a “time when Trump’s deportation Leviathan is doing everything possible to cast undocumented immigrants, many of them Mexicans, as the worst of the worst, ‘South Park’ is exposing their lies.” Show creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have “upped their attacks on anti-Mexican hate by playing its trademark satire mostly straight.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Man convicted of trying to assassinate Trump
Speed Read Ryan Routh tried to shoot President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course last September
-
Democrat wins Arizona seat, aiding Epstein drive
Speed Read Democrat Adelita Grijalva beat Republican businessman Daniel Butierez for the House seat in Arizona
-
Trump says Ukraine can win, UN nations ‘going to hell’
Speed Read In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, the president criticized the UN and renewable energy, plus made a sudden pivot on the war in Ukraine
-
Man convicted of trying to assassinate Trump
Speed Read Ryan Routh tried to shoot President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course last September
-
Trump says Ukraine can win, UN nations ‘going to hell’
Speed Read In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, the president criticized the UN and renewable energy, plus made a sudden pivot on the war in Ukraine
-
Is Britain turning into ‘Trump’s America’?
Today’s Big Question Direction of UK politics reflects influence and funding from across the pond
-
Ukraine: Trump’s latest stalling tactic
Feature Trump plans to impose sanctions on Russia only if all 31 NATO states join in and agree to ban Russian oil imports
-
‘The new ESPN looks innocent enough’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Cancel culture: Now coming from the Right
Feature Conservatives are encouraging the firing of hundreds of Americans over their negative opinions on Charlie Kirk
-
Crackdown: Trump’s new blue city targets
Feature Trump has vowed to deploy the National Guard, FBI, and ICE to Memphis, naming St. Louis and New Orleans as his next targets
-
Tilting at windmills
Feature President Trump has long loathed wind power. Now his administration is trying to kill the industry.