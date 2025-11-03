‘We feel closer to their struggles and successes’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘College football may be the last remaining communal experience we have’
Daniel Diermeier at USA Today
College sports “undoubtedly unify a community, but they also do more: They reveal and forge character,” says Daniel Diermeier. And “excelling at sports or academics isn't an either/or choice” at schools like Vanderbilt. The university takes “pride in the fact that student-athletes live in the same residential colleges as their peers, where a roommate could be a concert pianist or a double major in economics and chemical engineering,” even as a “winning football program seemed beyond our reach.”
‘How white-collar workers could fuel a new populist movement — on the left’
Noreena Hertz at Politico
Fear that “AI will decimate the job market is growing fast among the educated middle class,” says Noreena Hertz. It is also “threatening to impact who they will vote for.” We can “expect to see the threat of being replaced by AI increasingly become a factor propelling voters toward a new cadre of populist politicians.” But “this time it will be white-collar workers driving the charge, and many will turn not to the right but to the left.”
‘Get cellphones out of schools’
The Boston Globe editorial board
The “prohibition of cellphones may be the most clear-cut school policy choice in the United States,” says The Boston Globe editorial board. It’s a “rare moment when data validates what many can already feel anecdotally.” With the “usual caveat that correlation is not causation, the trends are too stark to ignore,” and they “make a strong case for follow-through; schools with a cellphone ban on the books but no enforcement saw no difference in student attention.”
‘The pending disaster of a Skydance-Warners merger’
Ben Schwartz at The Nation
The “Trump administration immediately signaled its enthusiasm for a Skydance-WBD deal,” and “it’s not hard to see why,” says Ben Schwartz. But one “entity’s controlling that many movies, in theaters and on TV, television programming, news media and sports gives instant leverage to Skydance to raise prices for consumers.” It “would also continue wreaking harm to the basic canons of newsgathering.” The “merger would bode ill for Warner Bros.’ mainstay products — film and television.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
‘Not every social scourge is an act of war’
-
Believe it when AI see it: is this a deepfake turning point in politics?
Today’s Big Question AI ‘slopaganda’ is becoming a ‘feature’ of modern elections
-
‘This estrangement from death has beget euphemisms’
-
‘Businesses that lose money and are uncompetitive won’t survive’
-
‘The worry is far from fanciful’
-
‘Social media is the new tabloid’
-
‘Congratulations on your house, but maybe try a greyhound instead’
-
‘The nonviolence resulted from the organizers’ message’
