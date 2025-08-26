'The question is what it does for the ecosystem'

'Google could get broken up this week. Here's what it would mean.'
Tim Wu at The New York Times
A "federal district court held that Google broke antitrust laws," and the "specific outcome obviously matters for Google," says Tim Wu. But the "remedy's truer significance is how it will shape the future of artificial intelligence — specifically, how wide it opens the door for a new generation of smaller companies." There "will be a simple measure of its effectiveness: namely, whether people who work at big companies like Google start quitting their jobs to start new companies."
'Biometric privacy laws must evolve with the times'
Chicago Tribune editorial board
You "could argue that our biometric privacy rules are a very important tool in protecting personal privacy," says the Chicago Tribune editorial board. Or you could argue they're "responsible for regulating a marketplace that is changing by the second — and they're not keeping up. There's truth to that, too." There is a "lot to gripe about when it comes to data centers — their reliance on our natural resources, or their debatable claims of being long-term job creators."
'The National Guard isn't the Gestapo'
Rich Lowry at the National Review
There's "no doubt that Trump loves the optics and sense of strength that comes with deploying the National Guard to U.S. cities, while many of his political enemies love the thrill of decrying the arrival of the dystopia they've always warned about," says Rich Lowry. But the "Guard troops obviously aren't Trump's equivalent of Mussolini's squadristi or Hitler's brownshirts." They're a "well-trained, entirely lawful military force that isn't engaging in street fights or arresting dissidents."
'The future is being delivered by Chinese drones'
Maximilian K. Bremer and Kelly A. Grieco at Foreign Policy
While the "United States is playing catch-up with the first drone revolution, China is racing ahead to lead the next one," say Maximilian K. Bremer and Kelly A. Grieco. The "revolution is in delivery drones." These "aircraft are built to carry hundreds or even thousands of pounds over long distances, flying at low altitudes," and the "country that dominates delivery drone technology will not only shape the future of global commerce, but also secure a decisive military advantage."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
August 26 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include a simple guide to gerrymandering, a MAGA-approved Cracker Barrel logo, and an FBI raid at John Bolton's house
Four royal holiday hotspots
The Week Recommends Follow in the footsteps of royalty and experience the charm of some of their most popular getaways
The rise of the lost luggage auction
In the Spotlight Lost luggage hauls are attracting millions of views online
Trump arms National Guard in DC, threatens other cities
speed read His next targets are Chicago, New York and Baltimore
'America is simply not investing at the level the crisis demands'
speed read His next targets are Chicago, New York and Baltimore
'It's hard to discern what it actually means'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
Judge: Trump's US attorney in NJ serving unlawfully
Speed Read The appointment of Trump's former personal defense lawyer, Alina Habba, as acting US attorney in New Jersey was ruled 'unlawful'
Gavin Newsom's Trump-style trolling roils critics while thrilling fans
TALKING POINTS The California governor has turned his X account into a cutting parody of Trump's digital cadence, angering Fox News conservatives
'It's our financialized economy in miniature'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'That message may seem unimpeachable'

Court says labor board's structure unconstitutional
Speed Read The ruling has broad implications for labor rights enforcement in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi