'It's not supposed to be this way'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'On Labor Day, think of the children working graveyard shifts right under our noses'
Sally Greenberg at USA Today
It's a "bitter reality" that organizations are "once again having to make child labor reforms an urgent priority," says Sally Greenberg. What is "incomprehensible is that, instead of trying to correct a situation that is so obviously wrong, efforts have been made to weaken restrictions on hazardous work for teenagers," making it "easier for them to be exploited." Lawmakers should "toughen existing penalties for employers who choose to ignore the law and exploit and endanger children."
'Why anti-Zionism is antisemitic'
Rebecca Cypess at The Wall Street Journal
Anti-Zionism "undermines the millennia-old ties between Judaism and the land of Israel" and gives "license to religious litmus tests against traditional Judaism," says Rebecca Cypess. Criticizing "Israel's government, the behavior of some of its citizens, its policies or its prosecution of the current war isn't inherently antisemitic." But "protests against the government, its policies, and the war aren't the same as anti-Zionism," which "is antisemitic, because it attacks a core belief of Judaism."
'The media are about to help Trump fail his way back to the White House'
Michael Tomasky at The New Republic
Donald Trump "still gets treated like a normal candidate," and it's "often the case that the media, presented with another one of his addled rants, will dive in, scoop, and separate enough words" to "present their director's cut of his wandering mind for public consumption," says Michael Tomasky. There represents a "continuing problem with how the political press deals with a person" who "historically has very few actual ideas beyond schemes to get himself on television."
'A failing grade for the Electoral College'
Theodore R. Johnson at The Washington Post
The Electoral College has "become increasingly unrepresentative even as our democracy has become more accessible," says Theodore R. Johnson. The "people's shift is of little interest in the college. There, states matter most." The "Electoral College is overdue an overhaul. Few generations of Americans know that as well as ours," and the "need for reform is glaring." The "only open question is if we are brave enough to finally make the College our own."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022.
Spotify has an issue with 'fake artists'
In the Spotlight Some of these bands are reportedly generating millions of streams from Spotify users
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
One great cookbook: 'Truly Mexican'
The Week Recommends A cookbook that will teach you the bones of one of the world's great cuisines
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
US seizes private jet of Venezuela's Maduro
Speed Read Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro's airplane was illegally purchased and smuggled out of the US
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Israel mourns slain hostages, protests Netanyahu
Speed Read Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets to demand a Gaza hostage release
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
'Fury' as UK suspends some arms sales to Israel
Speed Read Netanyahu condemns Foreign Office's 'shameful' decision to partially restrict weapons exports
By Kaye O'Doherty Published
'Leaders have dived into the political fray to protect their wealth'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
'The federal government's response to the latest surge has been tepid at best'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Is taunting Trump the key to Harris' campaign?
Today's Big Question Democrats embrace mockery instead of menace
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
Vance says Harris 'can go to hell' amid cemetery dispute
Speed Read The Republican vice presidential nominee criticized Kamala Harris for her handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Will new Israeli settlers remain in West Bank?
Today's Big Question Violence and land grabs against Palestinians in occupied territories have risen since 7 October attacks
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
What does the post-DNC future look like for the Uncommitted movement?
Today's Big Question After unsuccessfully lobbying to place a representative on the Democratic National Convention stage, where does the staunchly anti-Gaza war group go from here?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published