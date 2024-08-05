'Today, the law touches our lives in very different ways than it once did'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'America has too many laws'
Neil Gorsuch and Janie Nitze at The Atlantic
The U.S. has "always been a nation of laws, but something has changed dramatically in recent decades," say Neil Gorsuch and Janie Nitze. Much in this "growing mountain of law isn't exactly intuitive." Legal institutions "have become so complicated and so numerous that even federal agencies cannot agree on how many federal agencies exist." The "explosion of law has taken a very real toll on the lives of everyday Americans" whose "stories must be told."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'This should be our response to Donald Trump's comments that "you won't have to vote anymore"'
Jonathan Zimmerman at The Philadelphia Inquirer
Donald Trump "already tried to overturn one election," and "his comment about not having to vote seemed like a threat to end elections altogether," says Jonathan Zimmerman. Instead, everyone "should have to vote. The best way to bolster our sagging democracy would be to make voting compulsory." Compulsory voting "makes [other] governments more representative — and more democratic — than ours is." We "should require everyone to go to the polls, instead of telling them not to worry about it."
'Population growth isn't a progressive issue. It should be.'
Victor Kumar at The New York Times
Population decline is "widely seen as a conservative issue," so "many progressives don’t seem to worry about it. But they should," says Victor Kumar. If "left unchecked, population decline could worsen many of the problems that progressives care about, including economic inequality and the vulnerability of marginalized social groups." This "doesn't mean adopting the conservative case wholesale," but "right-wing packaging should not obscure the genuine perils to which pronatalism is a response."
'More bike lanes? Let's vote.'
Alan Wirzbicki at The Boston Globe
Holding a vote "seems like a good way to lower the temperature on bike lane battles," says Alan Wirzbicki. One of the "features of fights over bike lanes is that both sides tend to view themselves as victims." There are "situations where putting things to a popular vote wouldn’t be appropriate," but it's "perfectly reasonable in a democracy to let voters decide how to divvy up a limited public resource — in this case, street space.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
5 poignant books to read this August
The Week Recommends Gayl Jones reemerges again, and Hellen Phillips casts her gaze to the near future with AI
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Israel's history of assassinations: full sound and fury, but what does it really signify?
In The Spotlight The killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is the latest in a long line of covert assassinations by an Israeli government skilled at making geopolitical waves, even if the long-term impact is less certain
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
RFK Jr. says he dumped dead bear in Central Park
Speed Read The independent presidential candidate told Roseanne Barr he was behind an incident that puzzled New Yorkers in 2014
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israel's history of assassinations: full sound and fury, but what does it really signify?
In The Spotlight The killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is the latest in a long line of covert assassinations by an Israeli government skilled at making geopolitical waves, even if the long-term impact is less certain
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The three best and three worst modern vice-presidential nominees
In Depth A candidate's choice of running mate can tip the scales in one of two directions
By David Faris Published
-
Project 2025: 'a second American Revolution'?
The Explainer A conservative plan for Donald Trump's second term in office is making waves in the US
By The Week UK Published
-
Why did the Secret Service fail to protect Trump?
Talking Point Secret Service under pressure to explain operational failures – and it's not the first time they’ve slipped up
By The Week UK Published
-
'He responded with cynicism and demagoguery'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The battle over Supreme Court term limits
Talking Points President Biden's proposed reform meets GOP backlash
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Giuliani to pay $400k to end bankruptcy case
Speed Read Donald Trump's former attorney has reached a dismissal deal with his creditors and will pay legal fees
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'The violence may signal the beginning of the end'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published