'What strategies will they implement to reduce its harms?'

'The real question Harris and Trump should answer about marijuana'
Leana S. Wen at The Washington Post
The "question Kamala Harris and Donald Trump should answer is not whether marijuana should be legal, but what comes next," says Leana S. Wen. How would they "help people afflicted with wide-ranging consequences of cannabis use?" Laws "already protect Americans from inhaling secondhand tobacco. When will leaders propose — and enforce — similar laws for marijuana?" We should "see presidential candidates acknowledging these negative health effects as they lay out a national educational campaign."
'I was a Secret Service agent. Protecting presidents is not like in the movies.'
Bill Gage at The Hill
Many people "criticizing the Secret Service have no professional experience in conducting complex protective operations at the presidential level," says Bill Gage. But "U.S. Secret Service protective operations do not just happen. Most take weeks of planning and involve multiple components." The Secret Service's "budget should be increased so that it can hire more special agents," but "even with these improvements it still won't be like the movies." The agency "cannot keep tabs on everyone."
'Apple CEO Tim Cook is right. The US manufacturing workforce is in crisis.'
Allison Danielsen at the Chicago Tribune
There has "never been a time when the need to match job seekers with the nation's most needed jobs has been as critical," says Allison Danielsen. There is a "gap between supply and demand for engineering," and the "skill sets that those engineers will require are sorely lacking, creating the possibility that nearly a third of all engineering roles will remain unfulfilled." It is "critical that we create a robust pipeline for young people" to "explore and build career paths."
'Microsoft's Three Mile Island deal is great news'
Bloomberg editorial board
Microsoft's deal reopening Three Mile Island "could prove highly consequential," said the Bloomberg editorial board. Meeting "global climate goals by 2030 will require some $1.2 trillion in added clean-energy investment each year," and a "nuclear splurge — especially in the U.S., where generation has stagnated for decades — is long overdue." Microsoft's deal is a "welcome vote of confidence that nuclear is not only essential to fighting climate change and powering new technologies, but it's also exceedingly safe."
