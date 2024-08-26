'At stake are judicial independence and the rule of law'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Mexico's rule of law is in danger. The US is right to weigh in.'
The Washington Post editorial board
Mexico and the U.S. have "mutual interests in issues spanning commerce, migration, organized crime and national security," so the U.S. had "every right to weigh in" on Mexico's judicial reform, said The Washington Post editorial board. The Mexican president's plan "includes a scary expansion of the list of crimes for which the government can impose mandatory pretrial imprisonment," and he is "likely to get his way." Mexico's judiciary is "dysfunctional and corrupt. But judges are the wrong target."
'Housing is the sleeper issue of the 2024 campaign'
Michael Solon at The Wall Street Journal
The Harris campaign has "proposed a housing agenda of more government cash and greater command-and-control. The economic harm will far exceed any benefit," says Michael Solon. The Federal Reserve "could cut interest rates or home construction could rise," but "housing markets can't recover if the Justice Department's radical trustbusters interfere with the recent Realtors' settlement." Harris "would fix the damage of too much government by gouging homeowners with even more government."
'With TV drug ads, don't believe your eyes'
Elisabeth Rosenthal at Bloomberg
In the early 2000s, few "thought drug advertising would take hold," says Elisabeth Rosenthal, but the FDA "underestimated the wiliness of the pharmaceutical industry, which created a new art form: finding ways to make their wares seem like joyous must-have treatments, while often minimizing lackluster efficacy and risks." The "common sense and the sort of truth-in-advertising standard we apply in other sectors could be a suitable first step" for medical advertisements because it is "an issue of public health."
'Why do we find it so hard to accept coincidences for what they are?'
Jemima Kelly at the Financial Times
What "makes it so hard to get our heads around the idea that some things are really just a coincidence?" says Jemima Kelly. That we "should be astonished when coincidences do happen is understandable, even reasonable." We "might like to imagine that we all have control over our lives and what goes on around us, but in reality we live in a complex, messy, often inexplicable world." But "coincidences do and should make us ask questions."
-
What did the Democratic National Convention signal about the future of the party?
Today's Big Question The three-day assembly was more than just a coronation for presidential nominee Kamala Harris — it was a statement about the where the Democratic party sees itself going next
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
RFK Jr. says Trump alliance not about revenge
Speed Read Kennedy suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Israel, Hezbollah trade rocket fire, avert war
Speed Read The cross-border skirmish stopped short of all-out war, though Hezbollah said it will only halt attacks following a cease-fire in Gaza
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
-
'Will parents of people who struggle with being different at last find a powerful advocate?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The main thing is to ensure the unity of the West and support for Ukraine'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
North Korea to begin admitting foreign tourists (again)
Under the Radar For the first time in five years, the isolated dictatorship is inviting large groups to visit the city of Samjiyon — and possibly beyond
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Declines haven't happened in most places'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What would Kamala Harris do as president?
Today's Big Question She's been slow to release concrete policy platforms, but there are plenty of hints as to what a potential Harris administration would look like
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Celebrity sway: how the famous galvanize real civic engagement
In the Spotlight A recent study shows that celebrities may have more of a tangible impact on elections than you realize
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The United States and other open societies must not be complacent'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published