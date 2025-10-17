‘The illusion of wealth can encourage people to take on more debt’
‘The era of the illiquid millionaire is here’
Allison Schrager at Bloomberg
“Almost one-fifth of U.S. households have a net worth of more than $1 million,” says Allison Schrager. But “most of that wealth is on paper.” Americans “invest in markets” via “retirement accounts,” but these are “often worth less” than “other kinds of financial assets.” The second “big source of wealth is housing,” but a “house, too, is illiquid,” and selling one “involves substantial transaction costs.” If “20% of the population is worth $1 million,” wealth “does not mean what it used to.”
‘Teapot Dome. Watergate. They’re nothing compared to this.’
Jacob Silverman at The New York Times
“While campaigning, Trump announced his cryptocurrency venture World Liberty Financial” and his “namesake memecoin,” says Jacob Silverman. Trump and his family have since “accrued billions of dollars in paper wealth through crypto ventures.” With World Liberty, Trump has “created a powerful vehicle for those seeking influence.” It’s unprecedented: No past “executive branch scandals” featured this “scale of mixing of personal and government interests, much less the sheer accumulation of profit.”
‘Get over yourself and throw a party’
Gwen Egan at The Boston Globe
“Only 3.9% of Americans hosted or attended a social event on an average weekend or holiday in 2024,” says Gwen Egan. To blame: the “rampant self-optimization culture that tells people to avoid situations with social friction” and “influencers who glorify solo nights spent at home.” This “hyper-individualistic self-care culture says the efforts we make purely for the sake of the happiness of others are worth less than the efforts we make toward improving ourselves.” Socialization is a “basic human need.”
‘Trump’s plan to pay the military during the government shutdown should worry every American’
Christopher Mirasola at the San Francisco Chronicle
While it “may seem laudable to pay military personnel who otherwise would have missed this week’s paycheck due to the government shutdown, this act was a brazen repudiation of the Constitution’s construct of separated powers,” says Christopher Mirasola. By “usurping Congress’ power to fund the armed forces, the president is attacking the foundations of our constitutional protections against executive tyranny,” all while directing an “ever-expanding campaign of military force against” U.S. cities.
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others.
Courts deal setbacks to Trump’s Chicago operations
Speed Read President Donald Trump cannot deploy the National Guard in Illinois
Could U.S. Tomahawk missiles help Ukraine end the war?
Today's Big Question Or is Trump bluffing?
Political cartoons for October 17
Cartoons Friday's editorial cartoons include Tomahawk missile talk, the price of red meat, and the bestest boy reports from the Pentagon press room
Pentagon reporters turn in badges after refusing rules
Speed Read They refused to sign a restrictive new press policy imposed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
‘An exercise of the Republicans justifying their racist positions’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
Trump says he authorized covert CIA ops in Venezuela
Speed Read He is also considering military strikes inside the country
Are inflatable costumes and naked bike rides helping or hurting ICE protests?
Talking Points Trump administration efforts to portray Portland and Chicago as dystopian war zones have been met with dancing frogs, bare butts and a growing movement to mock MAGA doomsaying
‘Are we just going to stand in passive witness to the degradation of our democracy?’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
Venezuela: Does Trump want war?
Feature Donald Trump has accused Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of leading a drug cartel and waging a narco-terrorism campaign against the United States
Two years on, a Gaza truce may be in sight
Feature Israel and Hamas consider the U.S.’ 20-point peace plan exchanging hostages for prisoners
‘It’s not normal for parents to raise their children in isolation’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day