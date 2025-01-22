'Last year was truly a revolutionary one for Indian cinema'
'Women filmmakers have much to say to India'
Rana Ayyub at The Washington Post
There is a "remarkable surge of female cinematic talent that has blossomed over the past decade in India," says Rana Ayyub. Bollywood has "traditionally used women merely as good-looking props, but women in these new movies are the protagonists, with complex challenges and lives." Over the "past decade, most mainstream Indian films have tried to stay true to the diktats of the government, with many echoing state propaganda," but "women filmmakers are reclaiming that space."
'If politicians want the support of Latinx voters, they need to face facts'
Samuel Cruz at Newsweek
One "lesson from the recent election cycle" is that Republicans and Democrats are "chomping at the bit to attract more Latinx and Hispanic voters," says Samuel Cruz. If "either party wants to be consistently successful, they'll need to address a painful reality — both parties have a long, horrid history of demeaning Hispanic and Latin countries." For "millions of voters, both political parties talk a big game, but fail to meaningfully pursue policies that will uplift them."
'We are on the precipice of a grievance-based society'
Richard Edelman at Time
People have "raised their voices against business, government, and the wealthy across the globe," and "such grievances stem from a conviction that the system is unfair, business and government make things worse, and the rich keep getting richer," says Richard Edelman. Our "collective grievances are broad-based, extending from economic to electoral to societal," and we "need to move back from the precipice of a grievance-based society where violence is seen as a viable option."
'Trump pardons for Miami J6ers and others is dangerous step toward whitewashing history'
Miami Herald editorial board
Donald Trump's Jan. 6 pardons are an "effort to rewrite the past, tipping America dangerously close to a new era of officially condoned revisionist history," says the Miami Herald editorial board. The pardons "will not only release a swath of domestic terrorists into our society, the actions also represent an attempt to whitewash U.S. history," and are an "effort to downplay the events of Jan. 6." By "undoing the convictions, Trump is undermining the rule of law."
