‘Porsche’s luxury credentials are now hanging by a thread’

‘Porsche’s luxury image is looking threadbare’

Chris Bryant at Bloomberg

Is Porsche “still a luxury brand?" asks Chris Bryant. It is “now very much up for debate.” Their profit downgrade “undermines the German automaker’s claim to have a luxury business model, with negative implications for the way the stock is valued.” In a “world of intensifying Chinese competition and higher trade barriers, there may be fundamental limits to Porsche’s earnings power.” Porsche “may also be unwilling to countenance the deeper cuts needed to make the brand more exclusive.”

‘Banks like mine can foster preservation in the Amazon’

Tarciana Medeiros at Newsweek

The U.N. Climate Summit “will shine a light on our common responsibility to preserve this critical biome” and “will also highlight the challenge of aligning economic development and social inclusion with environmental protection,” says Tarciana Medeiros. Brazil’s largest bank “plays a strategic role in the region's bioeconomy, supporting the development of sustainable, people-centered economic alternatives, such as the cultivation of cocoa, açaí, cassava, and pepper.” It can “foster value chains that promote social inclusion.”

‘Video games have always been a convenient scapegoat’

Aaron Coy Moulton at Time

Violent video games “consistently have been blamed after mass shootings, as the technology remains an outlet for our collective fears over extraordinary and inexplicable horrors,” says Aaron Coy Moulton. These games “will be summoned for a brief moment of soul-searching and hand-wringing by political leaders representing constituents desperate to find a simple solution.” And “once more, any results will be fleeting because the inquiry will ignore the ills plaguing the U.S. and instead focus on one narrow manifestation of them.”

‘Netflix’s “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” goes too far. Why romanticize this?’

Nicole Russell at USA Today

Some “stories are so ghoulish they don't need to be told,” says Nicole Russell. Netflix’s “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” is “gruesome, disturbing, and tells the weird story of Gein’s life, dramatizing his murders and showcasing his twisted relationship with his mother.” These details “seem to beckon creators to feature Gein in the series, as opposed to any other garden-variety murderer and grave robber.” The “emphasis on Hollywood’s connection gives Gein’s crimes and distorted mind a glamorized effect.”

