'The Postal Service has bound our nation together'

'Donald Trump's plan to privatize the Postal Service should be stamped "return to sender"'

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi at the Chicago Tribune

There's a "lot more that unites us than divides us," and "one of those things is the United States Postal Service," says Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.). The Postal Service is "ensuring that every American, no matter where they live, is a valued part of the whole." Without USPS letter carriers, "more than 51.5 million households and businesses in rural communities would have no guaranteed delivery." We "should preserve and protect the institutions that knit us closer together."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Photos are disappearing, one archive at a time'

Kira Pollack at The Washington Post

Institutions "play a crucial role in preserving photojournalism, yet the surge of at-risk archives far exceeds anyone's capacity," says Kira Pollack. Our "time and technological obsolescence are inexorable." As "photographers try to find homes for their work, traditional archives are also vanishing, especially in local journalism, where generations of photographers built shared visual records of community history." We "risk losing not just the images but also our ability to bear witness to history itself."

Read more

'Trump and Musk just did Myanmar's brutal junta a huge favor'

Philip Sherwell at The Times

The "dictator of Myanmar is on the ropes," but he has been "handed an unexpected boost by Donald Trump and his ally Elon Musk after they froze all foreign aid from the United States," says Phillip Sherwell. U.S. aid was the "largest financial backer of Myanmar's pro-democracy movement," and this has "already inflicted a devastating toll on poor and vulnerable communities." The "most significant damage from the freeze is the impact on independent media outlets."

Read more

'China is poised to dominate biotechnology in the 21st century'

Emily Clise Tully at The Hill

China has "captured production of portions of the global biotechnology supply chain," but "America's losing position in the biotechnology race with China has broader implications than just pharmaceutical choke points," says Emily Clise Tully. Signs of "China's ascendance in biotechnology are everywhere." It is "reasonable to assume that the country that now dominates the drug development life cycle, from research and development to production, will be more equipped to protect its population from harmful biology."

Read more