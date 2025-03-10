'The Postal Service has bound our nation together'
'Donald Trump's plan to privatize the Postal Service should be stamped "return to sender"'
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi at the Chicago Tribune
There's a "lot more that unites us than divides us," and "one of those things is the United States Postal Service," says Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.). The Postal Service is "ensuring that every American, no matter where they live, is a valued part of the whole." Without USPS letter carriers, "more than 51.5 million households and businesses in rural communities would have no guaranteed delivery." We "should preserve and protect the institutions that knit us closer together."
'Photos are disappearing, one archive at a time'
Kira Pollack at The Washington Post
Institutions "play a crucial role in preserving photojournalism, yet the surge of at-risk archives far exceeds anyone's capacity," says Kira Pollack. Our "time and technological obsolescence are inexorable." As "photographers try to find homes for their work, traditional archives are also vanishing, especially in local journalism, where generations of photographers built shared visual records of community history." We "risk losing not just the images but also our ability to bear witness to history itself."
'Trump and Musk just did Myanmar's brutal junta a huge favor'
Philip Sherwell at The Times
The "dictator of Myanmar is on the ropes," but he has been "handed an unexpected boost by Donald Trump and his ally Elon Musk after they froze all foreign aid from the United States," says Phillip Sherwell. U.S. aid was the "largest financial backer of Myanmar's pro-democracy movement," and this has "already inflicted a devastating toll on poor and vulnerable communities." The "most significant damage from the freeze is the impact on independent media outlets."
'China is poised to dominate biotechnology in the 21st century'
Emily Clise Tully at The Hill
China has "captured production of portions of the global biotechnology supply chain," but "America's losing position in the biotechnology race with China has broader implications than just pharmaceutical choke points," says Emily Clise Tully. Signs of "China's ascendance in biotechnology are everywhere." It is "reasonable to assume that the country that now dominates the drug development life cycle, from research and development to production, will be more equipped to protect its population from harmful biology."
ICE arrests Palestinian advocate with green card
Speed Read Recent Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil has had his visa revoked, despite his status as a permanent resident
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Trump doesn't rule out recession as tariffs bite
Speed Read In an interview for Fox News, Trump acknowledges the economic turbulence caused by his tariffs but claims his policies will be worth it in the long run
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Mark Carney selected next Canadian prime minister
Speed Read The political novice will succeed outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
'Extremists still find plenty of digital spaces'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Trump eases Mexico, Canada tariffs again as markets slide
speed read The president suspended some of the 25% tariffs he imposed on Mexican and Canadian imports
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Trump tells Cabinet they are in charge of layoffs, not Musk
Speed Read The White House has faced mounting complaints about DOGE's sweeping cuts
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Trump pauses Ukraine intelligence sharing
Speed Read The decision is intended to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy into peace negotiations with Vladimir Putin
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Supreme Court rules against Trump on aid freeze
Speed Read The court rejected the president's request to freeze nearly $2 billion in payments for foreign humanitarian work
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
'If you keep people permanently unhappy, you cannot have a stable society'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published