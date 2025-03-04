'The West's response has become critical'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'How far will Rwanda go in Congo?'
Michela Wrong at Foreign Affairs
Among the "core principles" African unifiers "embraced was the inviolability of existing, colonial-era national borders." But the "rapid conquest and occupation of a huge area of the Democratic Republic of Congo by Rwanda and the M23 rebel group it supports has raised concerns that the principle may now be endangered," says Michela Wrong. If the "M23 and its Rwandan backers get their way, a country already hosting seven million displaced people could be engulfed in a destabilizing war."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Gabby Petito series on Netflix shows vital lessons about domestic violence'
Nicole Russell at USA Today
A new Netflix documentary series, "American Murder: Gabby Petito," "uses text messages, social media videos and interviews with family members to weave a vital narrative about domestic violence," says Nicole Russell. One thing the "documentary does well is to dispel myths about abusers. It also highlights the primary element of abuse — coercive control." Physical violence "rarely happens early in a relationship, but elements of emotional abuse often begin right away, as we see in the documentary."
'Congress can stop this tariff madness right now'
Charles C.W. Cooke at National Review
The "Constitution gives absolute control over tariffs to Congress," and "with one bill — passed by veto-proof majorities — Congress could take back some (or all) of that power," says Charles C.W. Cooke. It "would be nice if our legislators could remember that they had been elected to serve in the legislature." Republicans "might not want to cross Donald Trump," but "they would actually be doing him — and themselves — a favor if they did."
'Putin is not Hitler. His actions in Ukraine are horrific enough to need no exaggeration.'
Simon Jenkins at The Guardian
Is "Vladimir Putin another Adolf Hitler? The Western world seems to think so," says Simon Jenkins. But this "distorts the issue under discussion and diminishes the exceptional horror of Hitler and the Holocaust." Putin's "actions in Ukraine have been horrific enough to need no exaggeration." The "true third way is to concentrate on Putin as Putin and Trump as Trump." Both "should be assessed on their own terms and on those of their times."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Today's political cartoons - March 4, 2025
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - Churchill chastised, to even the odds, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Ukraine: where do Trump's loyalties really lie?
Today's Big Question 'Extraordinary pivot' by US president – driven by personal, ideological and strategic factors – has 'upended decades of hawkish foreign policy toward Russia'
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Should we give 'gentle parenting' a time out?
Talking Point Popular, empathy-heavy parenting technique facing a stern ticking off
By Abby Wilson Published
-
'Some news organizations will fight, in an atmosphere of constant anxiety'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Donald Trump's foreign policy: a gift to China?
Talking Point Trump's projection of raw, unfocused power is fuelling the sense that his America is to be feared, even by its allies
By The Week UK Published
-
'It makes less sense than ever for the public to be coddling this sport'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What did Starmer actually get out of Trump?
Today's Big Question US president's remarks, notably on tariffs and the Chagos Islands, were encouraging but vague
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
'There is no actor who comes close to conveying authority with such humanity'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump vows 25% tariffs on EU at Cabinet meeting
Speed Read The tariff threats serve to enhance a growing suspicion that the president views Europe as an adversary, not an ally
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'The world needs Francis' leadership'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The next German government enters a new, uncertain phase of history'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published