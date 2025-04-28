'We are not safer by sacrificing others'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Each hopes to be spared by the figurative firing squad, but predictably, none will be'
Viet Thanh Nguyen at Time
The Trump administration is "weaponizing the fear of the other and promoting a moral panic" around "refugees and immigrants" who are "seeking to replace white people," says Viet Thanh Nguyen. But the "mechanisms of deportation or the state punishing its enemies are unlikely to stop with Venezuelans or advocates of a Palestinian state," because "authoritarian power will not be satisfied with one sacrifice." It will eventually "require more, since that power thrives on the spectacle of punishment."
'The public needs to know that psychedelics aren't magic pills'
Jules Evans at The New York Times
A "once left-wing psychedelic movement" has become "tightly entwined" with the Trump administration and the tech right, says Jules Evans. The "pro-psychedelic lobby" is "hopeful" that RFK Jr.'s Health and Human Services will "trim the red tape in the FDA's approval process for psychedelic treatments." But this may entail "approving them too quickly and without adequate protections." While mind-altering drugs are "very promising as a mental health treatment," they also "carry serious risks."
'The world has abandoned us to a fate of constant, deadly bombardment'
Manal Qaed Alwesabi at Al Jazeera
"In the first week of April, the United States carried out air raids across Yemen," says Manal Qaed Alwesabi, a Yemeni journalist. "I often hear people say that what we are suffering cannot compare to what is happening in Gaza. My fellow Yemenis see pain as a matter of comparison, not a matter of justice — as if the pain must compete against another to be recognized." Yemenis are being "reduced" to "mere numbers in international agency reports and news broadcasts."
'Budget-conscious travelers are pulling back over concerns about the economy'
Thomas Black at Bloomberg
Southwest "gained a loyal following" as a "low-cost airline," but it is now "getting walloped — and at the worst possible time as it revamps its business model," says Thomas Black. Southwest is in the process of "making historic changes to its service model," breaking tradition by "adopting assigned seating" and "charging for checked bags." But Southwest "remains a domestic airline and will feel the full brunt of whatever happens to the U.S. economy."
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others.
How to invest for short-term vs. long-term goals
The Explainer You may want to implement a planned home improvement project in the near future while also saving for your eventual retirement
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
What happens if India and Pakistan tensions boil over?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION As the two nuclear-armed neighbors rattle their sabers in the wake of a terrorist attack on the contested Kashmir region, experts worry that the worst might be yet to come
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
RFK Jr.'s phase-out of artificial food dyes could face industry pushback
In the Spotlight Will companies comply without an outright ban?
By Theara Coleman, The Week US
'Nearly a quarter of a billion children had their education interrupted by climate-related natural disasters'
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
Nayib Bukele: the Salvadoran ally in Trump's deportation machine
In the Spotlight El Salvador's popular strongman rose to power promising to make his country safe
By David Faris
'It is a test of Africa's will to lead, not follow'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
'Congress could help by providing federal protections'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
'"Andor" examines all sides of how empires operate'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
'From his election as pope in 2013, Francis sought to reform'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
El Salvador's CECOT prison becomes Washington's go-to destination
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Republicans and Democrats alike are clamoring for access to the Trump administration's extrajudicial deportation camp — for very different reasons
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Supreme Court takes up Trump birthright appeal
Speed Read The New Jersey Attorney General said a constitutional right like birthright citizenship 'cannot be turned on or off at the whims of a single man'
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US