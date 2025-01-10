'We should be shouting the pluralism achievements of college athletics from the mountaintops'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Diversity work should be a priority for universities. College football shows how.'
Eboo Patel at USA Today
College sports are a "model of excellence in diversity work," says Eboo Patel. This includes "achievement for historically marginalized groups, and cooperation across differences," and "both are on impressive display in college football." The "remarkable thing about these diversity achievements in college athletics is that we take them entirely for granted." Nobody is surprised when minority student-athletes perform well on the field, or when Jewish quarterbacks throw touchdown passes to Mormon wide receivers."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Why we need to remember the physical effects of polio'
Hannah Wunsch at Time
If we "stop vaccinating for polio, we would return to a daily life filled with death, disease, and disability that is nightmarish," says Hannah Wunsch. People who "grew up before the polio vaccine was available have memories of children returning to school in leg braces." Many survivors are "now elderly and therefore less 'visible' to the general population." We "must amplify their voices and their experiences" or "face a lifetime of preventable — and very visible — disability."
'Congress needs to pass the Trafficking Survivors Relief Act'
Helen Stiver at The Progressive
The Trafficking Survivors Relief Act "could finally offer a step forward for survivors caught in the cycle of criminalization" of human trafficking, says Helen Stiver. The bill "gives survivors a chance to clear our names by providing a pathway to vacate convictions and expunge records for non-violent federal offenses committed under coercion." By "passing the TSRA, Congress can affirm its commitment to justice and provide tangible support to those seeking to rebuild their lives."
'The era of censored social media is over — for America'
Michael Brendan Dougherty at National Review
Mark Zuckerberg's "dismissal of Facebook's fact-checkers" is the "end of an aberrant era in American politics," says Michael Brendan Dougherty. The "era of trying to manage American political outcomes by having social media superintend, rather than facilitate, political debate is over." Social media "should broadly reflect the speech rules and norms of American society," and this is a "return to Silicon Valley's original un-self-conscious idealism, even patriotism." Silicon Valley "would help facilitate conversation and free expression globally."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Meta's right turn on red: Zuckerberg turns toward MAGA
Talking Points Zuckerberg is abandoning fact-checkers to embrace "free speech," a familiar refrain for Trump's cohort
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Lebanon selects president after 2-year impasse
Speed Read The country's parliament elected Gen. Joseph Aoun as its next leader
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Jimmy Carter honored in state funeral, laid to rest
Speed Read The state funeral was attended by all living presidents
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Climate change doesn't just boost record weather events — it boosts the snake-oil salesmen'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Restricting what an agent can know and respond to reduces its competitiveness'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The scene runs as intended the vast majority of the time'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Conspiracy theorizing is a deeply ingrained human phenomenon'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'This growing lack of social exposure is terrible for us and terrible for democracy'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What would a constitutional convention look like?
In the Spotlight There's no precedent, raising fears of a 'runaway convention'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'Food tourism as we've known it has become a victim of its own success'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Regret can be toxic'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published