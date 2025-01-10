'We should be shouting the pluralism achievements of college athletics from the mountaintops'

Eboo Patel at USA Today

College sports are a "model of excellence in diversity work," says Eboo Patel. This includes "achievement for historically marginalized groups, and cooperation across differences," and "both are on impressive display in college football." The "remarkable thing about these diversity achievements in college athletics is that we take them entirely for granted." Nobody is surprised when minority student-athletes perform well on the field, or when Jewish quarterbacks throw touchdown passes to Mormon wide receivers."

'Why we need to remember the physical effects of polio'

Hannah Wunsch at Time

If we "stop vaccinating for polio, we would return to a daily life filled with death, disease, and disability that is nightmarish," says Hannah Wunsch. People who "grew up before the polio vaccine was available have memories of children returning to school in leg braces." Many survivors are "now elderly and therefore less 'visible' to the general population." We "must amplify their voices and their experiences" or "face a lifetime of preventable — and very visible — disability."

'Congress needs to pass the Trafficking Survivors Relief Act'

Helen Stiver at The Progressive

The Trafficking Survivors Relief Act "could finally offer a step forward for survivors caught in the cycle of criminalization" of human trafficking, says Helen Stiver. The bill "gives survivors a chance to clear our names by providing a pathway to vacate convictions and expunge records for non-violent federal offenses committed under coercion." By "passing the TSRA, Congress can affirm its commitment to justice and provide tangible support to those seeking to rebuild their lives."

'The era of censored social media is over — for America'

Michael Brendan Dougherty at National Review

Mark Zuckerberg's "dismissal of Facebook's fact-checkers" is the "end of an aberrant era in American politics," says Michael Brendan Dougherty. The "era of trying to manage American political outcomes by having social media superintend, rather than facilitate, political debate is over." Social media "should broadly reflect the speech rules and norms of American society," and this is a "return to Silicon Valley's original un-self-conscious idealism, even patriotism." Silicon Valley "would help facilitate conversation and free expression globally."

