'The Gish Gallop will certainly play a major role'

'How Trump uses the 'Gish Gallop' to flood debates with lies and nonsense'

Lorraine Ali at the Los Angeles Times

Donald Trump uses the "art of burying one's opponent in falsehoods, outlandish rhetoric and red herrings, making it nearly impossible for them to cut through the subterfuge," says Lorraine Ali. Even after "eight years and two election cycles when Trump, knowingly or not, applied the Gish Gallop strategy during his fight for the presidency, American debates still operate around the assumption that each participant will argue in good faith." The debates are "made for the Gish Gallop."

'I had to secretly take my parents' guns away from them. It shouldn't be that way'

Rebecca Black at the San Francisco Chronicle

Red flag laws are "opportunities for ordinary citizens and family members to have help in removing weapons from individuals in crisis," says Rebecca Black. These laws "have the potential for support across the political divide. Everyone knows gun violence is a public health epidemic." It is "people with guns who kill people," but to "make a real impact on ending the violence, we also have to focus on the people who make credible threats of violence."

'"Reagan" movie seals his status as one of America's great statesmen'

Rich Lowry at the New York Post

"Reagan" is a film that "covers all the greatest hits of the Republican's life and career, with no famous line or episode left out," says Rich Lowry. The "cinematic choice of covering Reagan's entire life in standard-issue biopic style won't be to everyone's taste, nor will the movie's frank celebration of its subject," but "if the film is adulatory, though, it is also true and deserved: Reagan was one of the country's great statesmen."

'The problem with saying suicide is preventable'

Sophia Laurenzi at Time

Anti-suicide improvements "bolster the declaration that now feels ubiquitous in mental health messaging: suicide is preventable," but "that phrase masks a nuanced, persistent reality of suicide that we must acknowledge," says Sophia Laurenzi. The "truth is that not all suicides can be stopped." Maybe "one day we will be able to say that, with the right blueprint, suicide is preventable. But we do not have the knowledge, let alone the resources, to make that true now."

