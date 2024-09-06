'The Gish Gallop will certainly play a major role'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'How Trump uses the 'Gish Gallop' to flood debates with lies and nonsense'
Lorraine Ali at the Los Angeles Times
Donald Trump uses the "art of burying one's opponent in falsehoods, outlandish rhetoric and red herrings, making it nearly impossible for them to cut through the subterfuge," says Lorraine Ali. Even after "eight years and two election cycles when Trump, knowingly or not, applied the Gish Gallop strategy during his fight for the presidency, American debates still operate around the assumption that each participant will argue in good faith." The debates are "made for the Gish Gallop."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'I had to secretly take my parents' guns away from them. It shouldn't be that way'
Rebecca Black at the San Francisco Chronicle
Red flag laws are "opportunities for ordinary citizens and family members to have help in removing weapons from individuals in crisis," says Rebecca Black. These laws "have the potential for support across the political divide. Everyone knows gun violence is a public health epidemic." It is "people with guns who kill people," but to "make a real impact on ending the violence, we also have to focus on the people who make credible threats of violence."
'"Reagan" movie seals his status as one of America's great statesmen'
Rich Lowry at the New York Post
"Reagan" is a film that "covers all the greatest hits of the Republican's life and career, with no famous line or episode left out," says Rich Lowry. The "cinematic choice of covering Reagan's entire life in standard-issue biopic style won't be to everyone's taste, nor will the movie's frank celebration of its subject," but "if the film is adulatory, though, it is also true and deserved: Reagan was one of the country's great statesmen."
'The problem with saying suicide is preventable'
Sophia Laurenzi at Time
Anti-suicide improvements "bolster the declaration that now feels ubiquitous in mental health messaging: suicide is preventable," but "that phrase masks a nuanced, persistent reality of suicide that we must acknowledge," says Sophia Laurenzi. The "truth is that not all suicides can be stopped." Maybe "one day we will be able to say that, with the right blueprint, suicide is preventable. But we do not have the knowledge, let alone the resources, to make that true now."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Today's political cartoons - September 6, 2024
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - sponsored by NRA, on strike, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Is British history something to be proud of?
Talking Point A sharp fall in the number of people praising our past might not be a bad thing
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Slow Horses, series four: 'swaggering' spy thriller returns
The Week Recommends Gary Oldman is 'impeccable' in one of the 'most consistent' shows on TV
By Ellie O'Mahoney, The Week UK Published
-
Will Kamala Harris give YIMBYs a voice in the White House?
Today's Big Question And can federal officials do anything about local housing rules?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'The journalistic mission to follow the facts and deliver the truth must persist'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Battleground states to watch in the 2024 election
In Depth These seven states could end up deciding who wins the White House this year
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Americans have friends. We just never really see them'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is post-election violence inevitable, win or lose?
Today's Big Question As Election Day draws near so does the prospect of a violent response, no matter the eventual outcome
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Who will win the 2024 presidential election?
In Depth Election year is here. Who are pollsters and experts predicting to win the White House?
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Why are Democrats suing the Georgia election board?
Today's Big Question Worries about 'chaos on Election Day'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'It's not supposed to be this way'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published