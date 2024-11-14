'The burden of the tariff would be regressive'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Trump's tariffs would smother his economic successes'
Phil Gramm and Donald J. Boudreaux at The Wall Street Journal
Donald Trump "hopes to supercharge economic growth" by "imposing across-the-board tariffs of at least 10%," but there is "strong evidence that such measures wouldn't achieve the president-elect's objectives," say Phil Gramm and Donald J. Boudreaux. The tariffs "would also likely trigger a trade war that would erode, if not overwhelm, the positive effects of tax reform and deregulation." They would additionally "increase our production costs and reduce our competitiveness at home and abroad."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Biden's legacy is secure, but he could augment it by stepping aside'
Carrie Friedman at The Washington Post
Joe Biden should "step down and install Vice President Kamala Harris as the 47th president of the United States," says Carrie Friedman. Biden "could show the world, show us all — but especially this country's moms, daughters, and the Black and Brown women who have carried this country on their backs — that it can happen, it can be done." The Supreme Court has "given the president immunity for official acts of the presidency. It's time to take advantage."
'DEI attacks are widening the racial wealth gap'
Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman at Bloomberg
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion work "offers a path to real, lasting wealth generation, helps create a bigger consumer class, and it's good for the economy," says Anna Gifty Opoku-Agyeman. If "DEI is thoughtfully implemented, it complements — and doesn't overshadow — industrious, creative work." But "biases can push Black and Latino people into career pathways that are divorced from wealth-building," and "as a result, underrepresented minorities remain a substantial part of America's permanent economic underclass."
'Apps love to show us old photos. It might be harming us more than we think.'
Louis Staples at Slate
Many "digital memory prompts — being told 'You have a new memory!' by a device or app — are now a normal part of our lives," says Louis Staples. But "sometimes, we're reminded of things that aren't so funny." Smartphones "don't always get it right, and they might be making our lives more difficult." These "flashbacks also strip images of vital context," and "only posting the good parts of our lives can contribute to feelings of distress" in others.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Should Sonia Sotomayor retire from the Supreme Court?
Talking Points Democrats worry about repeating the history of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
China tries to bury deadly car attack
Speed Read An SUV drove into a crowd of people in Zhuhai, killing and injuring dozens — but news of the attack has been censored
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Senate GOP selects Thune, House GOP keeps Johnson
Speed Read John Thune will replace Mitch McConnell as Senate majority leader, and Mike Johnson will remain House speaker in Congress
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Should Sonia Sotomayor retire from the Supreme Court?
Talking Points Democrats worry about repeating the history of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Senate GOP selects Thune, House GOP keeps Johnson
Speed Read John Thune will replace Mitch McConnell as Senate majority leader, and Mike Johnson will remain House speaker in Congress
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump tests GOP loyalty with Gaetz, Gabbard picks
Speed Read He named Matt Gaetz as his pick for attorney general and Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence. Both have little experience in their proposed jurisdictions.
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Will Donald Trump wreck the Brexit deal?
Today's Big Question President-elect's victory could help UK's reset with the EU, but a free-trade agreement with the US to dodge his threatened tariffs could hinder it
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Stephen Miller is '100% loyal' to Donald Trump
He is also the architect of Trump's mass-deportation plans
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'Being more nuanced will not be easy for public health agencies'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Where did Democratic voters go?
Voter turnout dropped sharply for Democrats in 2024
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Can Ukraine win over Donald Trump?
Today's Big Question Officials in Kyiv remain optimistic they can secure continued support from the US under a Trump presidency
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published