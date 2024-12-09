'Vance stands at a crossroads'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'How JD Vance could become the most powerful VP in American history'
Jeff Mayhugh at The Hill
J.D. Vance "might be the most powerful vice president in American history," says Jeff Mayhugh. Vance "could use his intellectual prowess, congressional and venture capitalist relationships, and competitive roots to expand the power of the vice presidency." If "Trump recognizes Vance's growing influence and reacts unpredictably, Vance's position as vice president would make him the only person in Trump's inner circle who cannot be fired." Vance has the "potential to wield that power in ways never seen before."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'What Scotland can teach America about democracy'
Joe Mathews at the San Francisco Chronicle
Earth's "2.3 billion children now represent a rising global superpower," says Joe Mathews, and "children are demanding more of the democratic rights that they are now denied." In Scotland, all children "have been able to register to vote at age 14 and cast ballots at 16." When "looking at the world in Edinburgh, children's power feels like a rising tide. Who, but a fool or an adult, would dare stand in our kids' way?"
'Abortion has always been more than health care'
Christen Hammock Jones at Time
Abortion "is health care in the broad sense of the term," says Christen Hammock Jones. But "many feminists working towards abortion rights in the 1960s and '70s would have viewed this framing with suspicion." Many "thought medicine itself was a lost cause because of the hierarchy that placed 'expert' doctors above patients." Like "feminists in the 1960s and '70s, those calling for the return of Roe should widen their vision of abortion rights beyond the clinic."
'Baseball has much larger problems than the farcical "golden at-bat"'
David Lengel at The Guardian
A baseball rule change "would allow a team to send their preferred player to the plate, at any time, even if it wasn't his turn to hit, once a game," but this "transforms the game into a different code," says David Lengel. Baseball needs "real solutions to the crisis of endless arm injuries," but "instead we get the golden at-bat, the equivalent of being bored at 2 a.m. on the Fourth of July and stuffing M-80s inside cinder blocks."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Taylor Swift wraps up record-shattering Eras tour
Speed Read The pop star finally ended her long-running tour in Vancouver, Canada
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump talks pardoning Jan. 6 rioters, jailing rivals
Speed Read On NBC's "Meet the Press," the president-elect said he would pardon Capitol rioters and end constitutionally guaranteed "birthright" citizenship
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Syria's Assad flees to Russia as rebels take Damascus
Speed Read Ousted Syrian leader Bashar Assad fled to Moscow after rebels' takeover ended his family's 54-year rule
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The potential effects of Israel's ceasefire with Hezbollah
THE EXPLAINER With the possibility of a region-wide war fading, the Palestinian militant group Hamas faces increased isolation and limited options
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'The mental gymnastics were breathtaking at times'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'This quasi-coup attempt has baffled most experts'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Could Trump use impoundment to skate around Congress?
Today's Big Question The incoming president could refuse to spend money allocated by the legislative branch
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'At what point does hyper-personalization become incredibly impersonal and detached?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Biden arrives in Angola for historic Africa visit
Speed Read The president intends to strengthen U.S. ties with Africa and counter China's dominance in the region
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'One lesson concerns the uses and limits of military power'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Dr. Oz, the celebrity doctor tapped for top health care post, isn’t new to politics
In the Spotlight Mehmet Oz, better known as TV's 'Dr. Oz,' will head a critical federal insurance agency
By David Faris Published