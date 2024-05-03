'A financial windfall for Iranian terrorism'

'Why won't Biden enforce sanctions against Iranian oil?'

Brian Hook in The Wall Street Journal

Iran uses its oil income to underwrite a "war machine that is tearing apart the Middle East," says Brian Hook. And the Islamic Republic's oil exports just hit a six-year high. President Joe Biden has the "tools and authority at his disposal to undermine Iran's projection of power." Then-President Donald Trump "reimposed energy sanctions on Iran in 2018 when he left the Iran nuclear deal." The "sanctions remain in effect." Biden just has to enforce them.

'Applying to college shouldn't be so complicated'

Bloomberg editorial board

Earning a college degree is a "pathway to success," says the Bloomberg editorial board. But the process of picking "from among hundreds of schools" and navigating a complicated application process that "prioritizes administrative busywork over academics" prevents "hundreds of thousands of low-income, college-ready students" from enrolling every year. Policymakers should encourage colleges to try "streamlining" with policies like guaranteeing admission to students based on test scores and grades. That would help remove needless "obstacles."

'Trump's naps are actually worrying'

David A. Graham at The Atlantic

Former President Donald Trump's "bouts of drowsiness" during his hush money trial started out as "comic fodder," says David A. Graham. We've moved on from "Don Snoreleone" wisecracks and normalized his "catnapping through a lurid trial." But we should be worried. If he can't stay awake with his "freedom on the line," will he be able to "focus on the intricacies of a spiraling regional war" or some new crisis "if he returns to the White House?"

'Biden cannot afford a boiling summer of protest'

Stephen Collinson at CNN

President Joe Biden was reticent, but he had to "throw himself into the politics" of the campus protests "triggered by outrage at the civilian carnage from Israel's war in Gaza," says Stephen Collinson. Biden can't afford turmoil that "bleeds into" his convention and the "final weeks of an already venomous clash with Donald Trump." He tried to thread the needle by arguing "people have a right to protest" but also to study safely without being "racially slandered."

