'A financial windfall for Iranian terrorism'
'Why won't Biden enforce sanctions against Iranian oil?'
Brian Hook in The Wall Street Journal
Iran uses its oil income to underwrite a "war machine that is tearing apart the Middle East," says Brian Hook. And the Islamic Republic's oil exports just hit a six-year high. President Joe Biden has the "tools and authority at his disposal to undermine Iran's projection of power." Then-President Donald Trump "reimposed energy sanctions on Iran in 2018 when he left the Iran nuclear deal." The "sanctions remain in effect." Biden just has to enforce them.
'Applying to college shouldn't be so complicated'
Bloomberg editorial board
Earning a college degree is a "pathway to success," says the Bloomberg editorial board. But the process of picking "from among hundreds of schools" and navigating a complicated application process that "prioritizes administrative busywork over academics" prevents "hundreds of thousands of low-income, college-ready students" from enrolling every year. Policymakers should encourage colleges to try "streamlining" with policies like guaranteeing admission to students based on test scores and grades. That would help remove needless "obstacles."
'Trump's naps are actually worrying'
David A. Graham at The Atlantic
Former President Donald Trump's "bouts of drowsiness" during his hush money trial started out as "comic fodder," says David A. Graham. We've moved on from "Don Snoreleone" wisecracks and normalized his "catnapping through a lurid trial." But we should be worried. If he can't stay awake with his "freedom on the line," will he be able to "focus on the intricacies of a spiraling regional war" or some new crisis "if he returns to the White House?"
'Biden cannot afford a boiling summer of protest'
Stephen Collinson at CNN
President Joe Biden was reticent, but he had to "throw himself into the politics" of the campus protests "triggered by outrage at the civilian carnage from Israel's war in Gaza," says Stephen Collinson. Biden can't afford turmoil that "bleeds into" his convention and the "final weeks of an already venomous clash with Donald Trump." He tried to thread the needle by arguing "people have a right to protest" but also to study safely without being "racially slandered."
Orangutan heals cut with medicinal plant
Speed Read A Sumatran orangutan in Indonesia has been self-medicating to heal a wound on his cheek
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Turkey halts trade with Israel in latest Gaza rift
Speed Read The country plans to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Today's political cartoons - May 3, 2024
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - tea or coffee, a bitter brew, and more
By The Week US Published
Biden tackles campus protests, deplores 'chaos'
Speed Read Students have a "right to protest but not a right to cause chaos," the president said
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Xi comes to Europe: what's on the agenda?
The Explainer China's president visiting for first time since 2019, with spotlight on support for Russia over Ukraine and trade tensions with EU
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
'Box Trump in for real if he pulls another stunt. Put him behind bars.'
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
'Making a police state out of the liberal university'
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
Netanyahu's Rafah attack vow snarls truce deal
Speed Read Hours before the truce deal was to be finalized, Netanyahu said Israel will invade Rafah regardless
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
'Can we — the people who have bought so much already — really keep buying more?'
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
Columbia begins suspending Gaza war protesters
Speed Read The students are potentially barred from campus buildings and finals and ineligible to graduate in May
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published