Will 2025 bring an Iran crisis for Trump?

Tehran is vulnerable, but its nuclear program remains a concern

The United States and Iran may face a confrontation soon after President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Officials around the world "expect Trump to face an Iran crisis in 2025," said Axios.

Iran's nuclear advances mean Trump will have to choose whether to "neutralize the threat" using diplomacy and pressure tactics — or whether to order a military strike. Trump arguably brought this situation upon himself: His decision in 2018 to abandon an Obama-era nuclear deal in favor of a so-called "maximum pressure" campaign "prompted Tehran to accelerate its nuclear program." Iran does not yet have nuclear weapons, but its progress makes it a "nuclear threshold state," said Axios.

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

