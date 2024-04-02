Iran vows revenge after Israel's consulate strike

What happened

An Israeli airstrike Monday on Iran's consulate in Damascus, Syria, killed seven officers of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, including Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, head of operations in Syria and Lebanon, and his deputy, said Iranian state media. Israel, as customary, had no comment on the attack.

Who said what

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad condemned Monday's "heinous terrorist attack," and Iranian Ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari threatened a "harsh" response. Hezbollah, Iran's proxy force in Lebanon, said Israel's "crime" will be met with "punishment and revenge." The U.S. "had no involvement" or advance knowledge of the strike, a National Security Council spokesperson said to Axios.

Israel has struck Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria for years, but "Monday's attack stood out both because of its location — in a diplomatic compound, traditionally exempted from hostilities — and because of the seniority of the apparent target," The Washington Post said. While the violence between Israel and Iran is "not yet an all-out regional conflict," Israel appears to be working to "expand" the battlefield, International Crisis Group's Ali Vaez said.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Monday's "reprehensible" attack could inflame the region and "potentially ignite more conflict involving other nations," said Iran's U.N. ambassador, Zahra Ershadi. Iran will strike back, but will it "target Israel, Israelis, U.S. regional assets … or something else?" said Charles Lister at Washington's Middle East Institute.