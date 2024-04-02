Iran vows revenge after Israel's consulate strike

An Israeli strike demolished a consulate in Syria, escalating tensions

Iranian consulate in Syria after Israeli airstrike
Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel's "crime" with "punishment and revenge"
What happened

An Israeli airstrike Monday on Iran's consulate in Damascus, Syria, killed seven officers of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, including Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, head of operations in Syria and Lebanon, and his deputy, said Iranian state media. Israel, as customary, had no comment on the attack.

